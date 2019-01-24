After a 1-1 weekend, Lords are looking ahead to senior night

The Kenyon men’s swim and dive team divided into two teams last Saturday to attend separate meets against conference foe Oberlin College and Division I program Oakland University. The men who faced Oberlin came away with a victorious score of 120-72, but the traveling team ended up falling to Oakland University with a combined score of 95.5 to 202.5.

Against Oberlin, the Lords strung together a series of victories to secure their win. Both Weston Carpenter ’19 and Liam Moran ’19 put on strong performances for the Lords. Carpenter won the 50-yard relay with a time of 21.44 and the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 47.70, while Moran came out victorious in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:46.86. The strong showing continued for the Lords with Connor Rumpit ’20 securing first place in the 1,000-yard freestyle with a time of 9:59.81, and Colin Reardon ’20 placing first in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:00.69.

Other event winners included Ben Shropshire ’22 in the 100-yard butterfly and Ben Czech ’22 in the 100-yard backstroke, with times of 53.34 and 54.38, respectively. This performance by the Lords swim and dive team secured a conference win, preparing them for North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) championship meet that begins Feb. 13.

“Everyone is right where they need to be,” Moran said on the team’s progress.“We’ve built a strong base after a good training block in Florida, and now it’s time to rest and focus on speed and details.”

The other half of the Lords were not able to get the same overall result against Oakland, but they still had several strong showings. The swimmers were able to accumulate eight runner-up finishes over the course of 14 races. Humphrey Pruett ’19 and Bryan Fitzgerald ’22 each secured two of the runner-up positions. Pruett placed second in the 100-yard backstroke and the 200-yard backstroke, with times of 58.24 and 2:08.03, while Fitzgerald was runner-up in the 500-yard freestyle and 1,000-yard freestyle with the times of 4:41.15 and 9:39.54. Robert Williams ’19 finished as a runner-up in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:41.50.

“We are swimming against the University of Cincinnati this Saturday for Senior Night and are going to give them some competitive races,” Moran said. “It’s one of the last opportunities to practice our race plans for the upcoming conference meet. We are ultra competitive this year and have put in the work to see the results. I’m very excited to see the championship season unfold.”

The Lords will compete Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the James A. Steen Aquatic Facility for Senior Night against the University of Cincinnati Bearcats. The Lords are looking to continue their strong performance before taking on Ohio Wesleyan University the following week.