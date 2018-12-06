Track and field starts season at Mount Union

Lords

Last Saturday, the Lords track team traveled to Alliance, Ohio to kick off their season at the University of Mount Union’s Toy Drive Collegiate Invitational. The Lords had solid finishes in several of the field events during the meet.

The top performer for the team was Tanner Orr ’19. Orr placed eighth overall in the long jump with a mark of 20 feet, 3.5 inches. Another strong performance for the Lords came from Jordan Potter ’19, who finished in 10th place in the shot put. Potter’s final throw on the day was recorded at 43 feet, 1.75 inches. Rounding out the top performances for the Lords in the field events was Ifeatu Menakaya ’21, who placed 17th in the weight throw with a distance of 29.5 feet.

In the running events, Kevin Towle ’19 ended the day with some of the top finishes for the team in several events; he finished 11th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.62 seconds and took 16th place in the 200-meter dash where he crossed the line with a time of 24.11.

Looking ahead, the team will travel to Wooster, Ohio to compete in the North Coast Athletic Conference Tri Meet at the College of Wooster on Jan. 19, 2019.

Ladies

Ladies track and field started their season on Sunday in Alliance, Ohio by competing in the University of Mount Union’s Toy Drive Collegiate Invitational. Kenyon has competed in this event for the past three years, and because it’s a charity event, each team donates toys to the City of Alliance Fire Department Toy Drive.

The Ladies had a variety of high finishes throughout the event. Duffy Lemire ’21 placed fifth in the high jump, finishing with a mark of 1.50 meters. Anna Barrett ’22 placed ninth in the high jump, recording a mark of 1.40 meters.

In the women’s 200-meter final, two Ladies placed in the top 15. Abby McCarty ’22 placed 12th, with a time of 28.72 seconds, while Caitlyn Haas ’20 placed 15th with a time of 29.10 seconds. Both McCarty and Haas were within three seconds of the top time, posted by Walsh University first-year Juanita Gray.

In the 400-meter final, Haas placed ninth with a time of 1:06:44. McCarty placed sixth in the 60-meter dash in a time of 10.20 seconds.

The Ladies’ next event will be on Jan. 19, where they will compete in the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) Tri Meet. This event will be held at Wooster College, and begin at 12 p.m.