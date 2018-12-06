Lords soccer finishes no. 10

On Nov. 16, the Lords soccer team traveled to Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio to play in the third round of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) tournament. In a heartbreaking end to the season, the Lords fell to Case Western in a penalty shootout, 2-2 (5-4). Just 11 days later, Bret Lowry ’19, David Anderson ’19 and Brice Koval ’19 were selected to the United Soccer Coaches All-Great Lakes Region Team. Lowry and Anderson were then selected to the United States Coaches Second Team All-America. This is all on top of Lowry winning the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) Defensive Player of the Year Award and Anderson winning the NCAC Midfielder of the Year Award. Just yesterday, the final United States Coaches Division III poll of the year was released. The Lords finished at No. 10 in the country, marking the sixth straight season Kenyon’s finished the season in the top 25.