Ladies basketball starts season with four-game win streak

The Ladies basketball team played three games leading up to Thanksgiving. They went 3-0, including a conference win against Wooster to start the year. After eight games, the Ladies have a 5-3 record going into the bulk of their season.

On Nov. 20, the Ladies basketball team played a strong game and defeated Muskingham with a final score of 65-54. Muskingham started the game off hot, scoring the first eight points of the game and even extending its lead to 17-5 and then 21-12 by the end of the first quarter. However, Sharon Hull ’19 earned the Ladies their first lead with a score of 32-31. Before the next two minutes were done, Jessica Gerber ’19 made a layup, ending the second quarter with the Ladies in front with a score of 34-32. The Ladies triumphed at the end of the fourth quarter to win the game.

The Ladies then played the University of Mount Union and were smothered by the Purple Raiders in a tough loss. The team fell behind in the very beginning while Mount Union began with 8-0 lead and continued to force four Kenyon turnovers, as well as two missed shots. Paige Matijasich ’20 ended the game with 15 points scored and nine rebounds, but the Purple Raiders finished the game by scoring seven points in the final quarter.

The loss was followed by a triumphant win against the Denison University Big Red in which Kenyon finished with a final score of 55-45. Leading Kenyon again was Matijasich, who tied for the game-high with 14 points and eight rebounds. Gerber earned 12 points while Lane Davis ’19 showed a strong second-half performance with eight points, nine rebounds and three assists. Finishing strong with the team’s contributors was Hull who added on eight points, six boards, three steals and three assists.

On Dec. 1, the DePauw University Tigers came out on top at the end of their game against the Ladies, but Kenyon stayed strong as the game ended in a close final call, 45-42. Hull gained a game-high and season-high 17 points on 7-of-11 shots. Davis added an additional 11 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks. Throughout the entirety of the four quarters, neither team held a lead bigger than five points. DePauw, which is ranked 20th in the WBCA, fought back in the final third quarter, gained two turnovers and was able to score four more to take a lead into the final period. In the final six minutes, DePauw’s Sydney Kopp gave the Tigers the lead with a score of 41-40, and Maya Howard added two free throws to ice the game.

Last night, Kenyon travelled to Oberlin College to take on the Yeowomen where they fell by a score of 51-47. It was a close, hard fought game throughout with both teams trading buckets. The problem for the Ladies was their inefficient shot percentage, which was 24.6 percent on a total of 69 shots. However, Matijasich led the team in scoring once again with her 15 points on five made shots. She also tallied 10 rebounds to give her the double-double.

Kenyon’s next game is this Saturday, Dec. 8, in Springfield, Ohio where they will take on the Wittenberg University Tigers.