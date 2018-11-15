Lords football falls to Denison, finishes 0-10

Over the weekend, the Lords football team hosted their final game of the season against visiting North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) opponent Denison University. Prior to the start of the game, the team honored their 12 seniors, who played their final game on Nov. 10. While the final score saw the game go in Denison’s favor at 61-7, the Lords fought throughout the game and managed to set a few records in the process.

Going into the Dension game, Thomas Merkle ’20 was just five yards short of setting a new record for career passing yards. On Saturday, Merkle went 11-26 for 98 yards and threw one touchdown to Rob Meagher ’19 for the Lords in the only scoring drive of the contest. This brought Merkle’s total to 8,248 career passing yards breaking the previous record of 8,154 yards, which was set back in 1995 by Brad Hensley ’95.

Another strong offensive performance for the Lords came from Ian Robertson ’19. For most of the season, Robertson has been one of Merkle’s top targets and this game proved to be no different. Robertson made seven catches for 83 yards. He finished the season with 101 receptions for 1,203 yards, and broke the single season receptions record of 99, which was set back in 2016 by Brian Hunca ’17.

On the defensive side of the ball, Justus Brown ’22 led the team with nine tackles and one sack, while Ryan Mott ’22 and Chris Nehasil ’21 each recorded seven tackles in the contest. The Lords finished their season with an overall record of 0-10, and 0-9 in the NCAC.