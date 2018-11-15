Lords basketball loses to Geneva, Ladies grab their first win

Lords

The Lords’ basketball team competed in its first game of the season and fell to Geneva College 72-57. The last time the Lords played the Geneva College Tornadoes was in the 2015-16 campaign, where the Lords secured a 83-71 victory.

The Lords were competitive throughout the entire contest. They climbed their only lead with the score 15-12 at the 12:15 mark. The Lords trailed by five at the half, and while the Tornadoes were able to grow their lead into double digits, the Lords rallied back to trim the deficit to seven, trailing 59-52 with 4:38 left in the game.

Three-pointers were sparse: The Lords held the Tornadoes to 1-for-12 from behind the arc. The crux for the Lords in this matchup was the points in the paint, as the Tornadoes doubled the Lords amount 44 to 22, respectively.

Even in the loss, there were various bright spots for the Lords. Last year’s leading scorer, guard Matt Shifrin ’19, scored a team-high 16 points. Carter Powell ’20 produced 12 points and compiled a game-high 16 rebounds. In only 13 minutes of game time, Christian Watanabe ’22 put up 10 points on 4-5 shooting, and 2-3 from behind the arc.

“We played hard and competed well throughout the game,” Elijah Friedman ’22 said. “We rebounded well offensively, which is typically a good indicator of effort level. The team is made up of six freshmen out of 12 total, so it was encouraging to see some of our freshmen give quality minutes in their first game.”

The Lord’s next game is at Albion College at 6 p.m. on Friday against Trine University.

Ladies

Last night, the Ladies basketball team faced off against The College of Wooster and won by a score of 88-67. Kenyon is heading into their 2018-19 season riding on the momentum of last year’s record of 21-6, which garnered them a top-four finish in the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC).

Coach Suzanne Helfant, who is entering her 24th season as the head of the program, will lean on a strong scoring backcourt in Paige Matijasich ’20 and Jessica Gerber ’19. Last year, Matijasich ranked third amongst all NCAC players in scoring, averaging 13.9 points while hitting 40.7 percent of shots from the floor. Meanwhile, Gerber contributed an average of 10.7 points per game and was top eight in the NCAC in assists. The frontcourt will be anchored by Lane Davis ’19, who averaged six points and six rebounds last season and is poised to help lead a strong senior core.

A solid class of first years also appear ready to make an immediate impact. Greta Propp ’22, Amanda Carroll ’22 and Bridget Molnar ’22 are all forwards who will support the strong tradition of rim-protecting that the Ladies have established. Last season Kenyon finished second in the NCAC in points allowed, and the infusion of frontcourt depth this season will help the Ladies push for first place in the NCAC.

In the opening game win against the Fighting Scots, the Ladies showcased their potent offense as they put up 88 points in the blowout win. Matijasich and Gerber picked up where they left off, scoring 18 and 19 points, respectively. In addition, Ellie Schaub ’21 put up 16 points, nine of which came from behind the arc.

It was an impressive first showing for the Ladies. The next time they take the court will be this weekend at the Wilmington College Tip-Off Tournament in Wilmington, Ohio. They will play on Saturday at 3 p.m. against Grove City College and Sunday at 2 p.m. against Wilmington College.