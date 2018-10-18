Ladies XC secure top 10 finish, while the Lords place 13th

Lords

On Saturday, the Lords cross country team traveled to Oberlin to compete in the “Inter-Regional Rumble.” Several schools from the region attended the event. Tommy Johnson ’20 led the charge for Kenyon with a time of 25:58.8, which put him in a 10th-place finish. This was the second straight meet in which Johnson claimed Kenyon’s top scoring place.

Kyle Rose ’19 stayed on Johnson’s tail, nine seconds and three spots behind. Rose ran his best race of the season to date, recording a time of 26:07.6. Along with their two top-15 placements, Kenyon runners finished at 81 and 106. Ben Bratzler ’21 took the 81st spot, finishing at 27:38.0. Also running were Ethan Bradley ’20, who came in at the 28:20.4 mark; Thomas Guidotti ’21, who capped his race at 28:54.5; and Jeremy Baier ’22, whose time was 29:26.3.

These individual efforts for the Lords combined to give the team a 13th place finish out of the 27 schools who attended the event. Case Western Reserve University placed first in the meet. “It will be critical for us to run together at Conferences and pick guys off from Oberlin, Denison and OWU together in packs,” Nate Gordon ’20 said. “We’ve put in the work; the hay’s in the barn — it’s time to pack up and ship up.”

In two weeks’ time, the Kenyon Lords will compete in the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) Championships in Delaware, Ohio.

Ladies

The Ladies cross-country team joined the men at Oberlin for the women’s half of the Inter-Regional Rumble. Kenyon ran against 25 other schools in the race. On the point for Kenyon was Sophie Niekamp ’21, who finished 25th out of 313 runners. Niekamp not only claimed the top spot for Kenyon, but also recorded a collegiate personal best, with a time of 23:10.7.

Hot on Niekamp’s heels was Andrea Ludwig ’19, who finished eight spots later, in 38th. Ludwig also set a personal record in the race, running a time of 23:27.6. Grace Moses ’20 managed a 46th-place finish with a time of 23:34.9. Rounding out Kenyon’s scoring runners were Emma Becker ’22, who managed a 58th-place finish, finishing at 23:44.3, and Caroline Daugherty ’19, who finished at 76 with a time of 24:04.0. Every scoring runner for Kenyon set a personal best in this race.

The cumulative effort of the Lady runners was enough to finish sixth out of the 26 schools running. The top-10 finish should help boost team confidence as they heal and look forward to the NCACchampionships, which will be held on Oct. 27 in Delaware, Ohio.