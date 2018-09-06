Ladies volleyball dominates, looking like an NCAC favorite

The Kenyon Ladies volleyball team is back in action after getting off to a hot start with a four-game sweep at the Marietta College River Classic. At the helm, they have two new coaches, Kendra Mosher and Leanne Schaefer, who are looking to improve on last year’s 15-11 record and continue their winning tradition.

Also returning are captains Delaney Swanson ’19 and Peyton Thomas ’19, both of whom will bring the senior leadership needed to succeed on the court in the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC).

On Aug. 31, the team had their first match of the season against Earlham College where Kenyon won by three sets to one. They were led by Swanson who recorded 16 kills, two aces, three blocks and 18 digs. The Ladies won both of their first two sets 25-22 but would go on to lose the third 25-20. They closed out the contest with a win 25-19 in the fourth set.

The next match of the day was against Franciscan University where they won the first two sets handily 25-11 and 25-13. Franciscan made it interesting in the third set by keeping it close until the end but eventually fell 25-23. The Ladies were led by Mackenzie Bruzzio ’20, who had 12 kills and one block, giving the Ladies a 2-0 record at the end of the first day.

The following day Kenyon faced off against Emory & Henry College. The Ladies had no problems as they beat them in three straight sets. They were led by Haley Witschey ’20, who had eight kills, and Elyse Davidson ’21, who had five kills and four blocks.

The Ladies’ final match was against host Marietta College. Kenyon dominated the match winning in three straight sets (25-18, 25-19, 25-18). Both Swanson and Bruzzio had strong performances, leading Kenyon to its fourth win of the season. Swanson accumulated 14 kills, one ace and five blocks, while Bruzzio had 13 aces.

“The team is meshing really well, and this is the best team dynamic we’ve had in a long time, and it really showed on the court,” Swanson said after this weekend’s hot start. “We wanted to set the tone for how we wanted to play for the rest of the season, and we did that. So now we just have to maintain that. I’m really looking forward to this weekend’s Home Invitational.”

After dominating play this past weekend, Swanson also was named the NCAC Women’s Volleyball Player of the Week.

Kenyon is hosting the Kenyon College Invitational, where they will play their first match on Friday and two matches the following day in Tomsich Arena.