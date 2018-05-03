Softball season comes to a close against the DePauw Tigers

The Ladies softball season came to an end on Saturday afternoon, as the DePauw University Tigers swept the team in a double-header. The two losses came on the heels of two home defeats at the hands of the Allegheny College Gators on Thursday.

With these four losses the Ladies will finish their season at 19-21 overall and with a North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) record of 3-13. At 3-13, the Ladies finalized their season eighth out of nine teams in the conference, only ahead of Hiram College (2-14 NCAC).

It was a Jekyll and Hyde season for the Ladies: half good and half bad. They started off the season 16-8 in their non-conference games before they got to the NCAC portion of their schedule.

In their season finale, the Ladies dropped the first game 12-4 before being shut out 2-0 in game two. Although the Tigers made three errors in the first game, the Ladies were unable to take full advantage of those fielding mistakes, as DePauw starting pitcher Emma Baldwin was able to work her way out of trouble. Starting pitcher Keely Sweet ’20 registered the loss for the Ladies, giving up five runs and four walks in less than two innings.

Sweet had an up-and-down season as Kenyon’s ace. The sophomore right hander led the NCAC in innings and finished second in wins with 10, but did so while sporting an ERA of 4.50. However, that number does not tell the whole story, as Sweet had an ERA as low as 2.7 as late in the season as March 31.

On an individual level, the Ladies produced some strong seasons. Third baseman Madi Maldonado ’18 had a successful campaign in the batter’s box, finishing with a .377 batting average and a team-leading 31 runs batted in. The NCAC leader in walks from each of the previous two seasons, Maldonado walked 28 more times in 2018 to lead the league for a third straight year. She also scored 53 runs and stole 21 bases to lead the NCAC as well in those categories.

Grace Finn ’21 also had an excellent season in her first year at the collegiate level. She led the NCAC in doubles and was third in overall hits while hitting over .400. Her 18 stolen bases would have led the NCAC if not for her teammate Maldonado.

The Ladies’ season is over, and the team is sad to see the senior leadership go. The team has a lot to look forward to going into next year. Rising seniors Austen Whibley ’19, Grace Pilz ’19, and Britny Patterson ’19 will lead the team going forward.