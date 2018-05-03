Lords baseball wins four of five games heading into Wooster series

Lords baseball faced off against conference rival Oberlin College last weekend. In game one of the doubleheader, the Yeomen jumped on starter Ross Scheinberg ’19, scoring a combined six runs in the first two innings. But the Lords were able to keep up with Oberlin’s pace and also scored six runs in the first two innings. However Scheinberg settled in, sitting down 15 of the next 17 batters he faced. Scheinberg pitched seven innings, letting up four earned runs and striking out eight.

The Lords took the lead for good in the third inning after scoring three runs. Alex Hoskins ’21 led off the inning with a double and Joaquin Murrieta ’20 followed with an RBI double that scored Hoskins. Sacrifice flies from Ryan Page ’21 and Matt von Roemer ’18 plated two more and brought the score to 9-6.

The Lords added three more runs over the next six innings and, with Will Allen ’20 pitching the final two innings, won 12-6.

Game two proved to be a pitchers’ duel. Lords starter Pat Craig ’21 pitched seven strong innings, walking one, fanning seven and giving up one earned run in the third inning.

Over the first six innings, the Lords were able to get a few hits, including a single from von Roemer that was his 200th career hit. “I was thrilled that I could do it on Senior Day, with my whole family in the stands, against one of the best pitchers in our conference in my four years,” von Roemer said.

The Lords’ bats stayed quiet until the team caught a break in the seventh. With two outs, Hoskins worked a walk and advanced to third on a single by Murrieta. Paul Siciliano ’20 hit a chopper toward third which caused a fielding error that allowed Hoskins to score, tying it up at 1-1. Mikey Arman ’18 followed with a clutch single up the middle that plated Murrieta and put the Lords ahead 2-1. Jesse Bogacz ’18 struck out four of the final five batters he faced to secure the win and earn his third career save.

With these two wins, the Lords were able to keep their playoff hopes alive. “I’m glad we won both games and have a real chance to make the playoffs,” von Roemer said.

On Sunday, the Lords traveled to Hiram and won by a stunning score of 24-13. The Lords started the day with a lead-off dinger from Arman and never slowed down including a six spot in the sixth and a seven spot in the seventh. Matt Contreras ’19 and Siciliano both went 5 for 6 with three doubles and Siciliano had 4 RBIs.

On Wednesday, the Lords took on Allegheny in a doubleheader starting at noon. The day didn’t start off the way the team had hoped after they dropped the game by a score of 11-0. But the Lords turned it around in the second game and beat the Gators 6-1.

In game one, Scheinberg took the mound for the Lords, but did not receive much help. He pitched one-and-two-thirds innings giving up eight runs, but only two of them were earned. The Kenyon bats were not able to get going on Allegheny starter Nate Pastorek, who only surrendered six hits in eight innings.

Game two of the doubleheader started just the way the Lords wanted. They took a commanding 4-0 lead in the first inning and went on to win 6-1. Patrick O’Leary ’20 provided some offensive firepower going 2-4 with an RBI. Craig started on the bump for the Lords. He threw well over seven innings giving up one earned run on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

The Lords will end their regular season in Wooster, Ohio this weekend when they take on the No. 1 College of Wooster, according to D3baseball.com.