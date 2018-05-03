Golf places 3rd in NCAC tournament

On the 72-par, 6,910-yard Westbrook Country Club golf course, the Lords took home a third place finish at the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) tournament. Wittenberg University took home the win after nearly surrendering a six-stroke lead on the third day of play, and were aided by a putt missed by Ohio Wesleyan University on the 18th green that would have forced a playoff.

On a course which played long all weekend, Kenyon’s third-place finish was fueled by consistent play over the course of the tournament.

Ryan Muthiora ’18 led the Lords with a fourth-place individual finish after shooting a +7, 223 over the three rounds. After a slow start for Muthiora, with a bogey and double-bogey on the first two holes, he rallied off 14 pars coupled with two birdies to keep his score at +2 for the first day. On the second day, Muthiora continued his strong play for the first 14 holes with an overall -2, but finished with three bogeys and one double bogey to end the day +3. After finding his groove again in day three, Muthiora ended his last NCAC tournament with a +4, 75.

Eric Lifson ’21 finished 13th on the individual leaderboard as he improved his score each successive day with a 78, a 77 and a 75 over the respective days.

Lawrence Courtney ’21 and Sadiq Jiwa ’18 tied for 14th, with overall scores of +14, 231 on the tournament. After shooting an 80 on day one, Courtney improved by eight strokes on day three giving him an even par day and allowing him to jump up the leaderboard. Courtney managed this with four bogeys and four birdies on the round. Jiwa started the tournament well as he held fourth place individually at the end of round one with a +3, 75 and had held the lead individually during the first day of play. Jiwa then tallied up a 75 on day two and 77 on day three.

Finally, Robert Williams ’19, finished the scoring for the Lords with a +17, 233 on the weekend. Despite shooting a solid 76 during round one and a 75 on the final day, an 82 during the second day pushed Williams down the leaderboard to a 17 place finish.

As a team, the Lords played well on the longer par-4 and par-5 holes. On par-4 holes the Lords finished second in the tournament, scoring +51, while on par-5 holes the the Lords finished third with an overall score of -2. However, the team struggled on the par-3 portion of the course, finishing with a score of +19, which was fourth worst at the tournament.

Moreover, Kenyon ended the tournament second for overall pars with 156 and fourth for overall birdies with 28.

At the end of the tournament, Muthiora was given the NCAC Dick Gordin Player of the Year award. This award comes after one of Muthiora’s best seasons. After 22 rounds this year, he has managed a just-over-par scoring average of 72.77. Muthiora also has two first-place finishes, eight top five finishes and nine top-ten finishes.

On his career, Muthiora has played 94 rounds for the Lords, hit 7,071 competitive strokes and averaged a 75.22 overall round score.

Kenyon now awaits bids for nationals next weekend, where the Lords hope to receive an at-large bid to continue their season.