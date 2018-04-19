Wittenberg throws no-hitter against Ladies over weekend

The Ladies softball team endured a tough loss on Saturday as the Wittenberg University Tigers swept them in a doubleheader. With the two losses, the Ladies dropped to seventh in the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) standings with their conference record of 2-6.

Overall, the Ladies are 18-14, buoyed in part because of their strong play over their spring training trip to Florida in early March. If the NCAC standings were determined by overall record, the Ladies would actually fare much better, as their overall winning percentage of .563 ranks second among NCAC teams, second only to Denison University.

The Ladies were unable to get going offensively in either game against the Wittenberg Tigers, a team that improved to 5-1 and jumped into second in the NCAC with the Saturday sweep. The Ladies were no-hit in the first game, a game that was shortened to five innings because of NCAC score rules.

While the Ladies’ lineup was stifled by the Tigers’ pitching staff, the opposite was true for Wittenberg. After holding the Ladies hitless in the top of the first inning, the Tigers scored 18 runs in the bottom of the inning to effectively seal the game fewer than six outs after it started. Twenty-two Tigers came to the plate in the inning in a rare display of offensive dominance.

The second game of the doubleheader was not much better for the Ladies.

After falling behind 1-0 after two innings, the Ladies struck back in the top of the third inning, scoring three runs, including two on a base hit by Emily Buckwalter ’21, to take their first lead of the day.

The advantage was only temporary, as the Tigers scored eight runs as a response in the bottom of the inning to take a 9-3 lead. Just like the first game, the second game was shortened prematurely due to NCAC rules, but concluded with a 12-4 Tigers victory.

The Ladies had a doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at Hiram College, but the game was rescheduled due to weather.

The Ladies will look to bounce back on Saturday afternoon, when they will host Ohio Wesleyan University for a doubleheader. The Battling Bishops will enter the contests with an NCAC record of 4-4, which ranks fourth in the conference standings.