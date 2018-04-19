Lords sweep DePauw with strong pitching and timely hitting

The Lords traveled to Indiana over the weekend to face off against the DePauw Tigers. Although harsh weather delayed the games until Sunday, the change did not slow down Kenyon’s bats.

Following a quiet first inning, the Lords exploded with six runs in the second. After tripling to lead off the inning, Patrick O’Leary ’20 scored two batters later, Ryan Page ’21, singled. Singles from Matt von Roemer ’18 and O’Leary and a double from Matthew Contreras ’19 drove in the next five runs. DePauw scored two runs in the bottom of the second, cutting the Lords’ lead to 6-2.

However, in the top of the third, the Lords scored four more runs on a sacrifice fly from Mikey Arman ’18, a triple from von Roemer and a two-run home run from Contreras. The two runs the Tigers scored in the bottom of the third would be the last they would score until the bottom of the ninth.

The Lords’ offense did not slow down. They scored two in the fourth, one in the fifth, one in the eighth and three more in the top of the ninth. The Tigers responded by plating two more runs in the bottom of the ninth, but it was too little too late as the Tigers could not overcome the 12-run deficit and the game ended with a final score of 17-7.

The 17 runs and 22 hits from Kenyon were both season highs. Contreras and Alex Gow ’21 each collected four hits. Will Allen ’20 picked up the win for the Lords, going seven innings, striking out six, walking none and letting up only two earned runs.

In game two of the doubleheader, Kenyon got on the board first, scoring one run on a double from Arman in the third. But DePauw came back and scored a combined five runs in the fourth and fifth innings to take the lead 5-1. Jesse Bogacz ’18 relieved Gow to put zeros on the board. Bogacz delievered a strong outing by striking out nine over four-and-two-thirds innings. The bats were quiet for both teams over the next two innings until the top of the eighth.

To start the inning, Paul Siciliano ’20 turned on a 3-2 pitch, and ripped a double down the right field line. Siciliano scored on a triple from Arman, and a double from Page scored Arman. This cut the Tigers’ lead to just two runs. A few batters later, Page scored on a fielder’s choice. Then, in the same sequence, von Roemer scored the game-tying run on a throwing error, which erased the two-run deficit a few batters later.

Joaquin Murrieta ’20 hit a sacrifice fly, which scored Contreras and proved to be the game-winning run. The Tigers threatened in the bottom of the ninth but the Lords were able to hold the lead and won 6-5. After taking over for Gow in the fifth, Bogacz earned the win, striking out nine and not allowing a run over the final four and two-thirds innings. “My job is to put up zeros and give our offense a chance to come back,” Bogacz said.

The Lords are 10-11 overall with a 4-3 record in conference. They sit in third place in the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) behind first-place College of Wooster, No. 2 in the nation, and second-place Denison University, a top-60 team in the nation.

Tuesday’s scheduled doubleheader against Denison, Kenyon’s first matchup against the Big Red in five years, was postponed due to weather. The Lords played Wednesday at Denison and will play Thursday at McCloskey Field.