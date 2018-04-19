Ladies tennis poised for postseason success

Kenyon women’s tennis continued its strong season this week with an 8-1 win over North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) opponent Oberlin College, a 7-2 loss against No. 7 Carnegie Mellon University and a 9-0 win against the College of Wooster.

The Yeowomen came to Gambier touting a record of 11-7 and looking to upset the Ladies, who were ranked No. 23 due largely to their 15-1 record. But the Ladies had none of it as the No. 2 doubles team of Maggie Sweeney ’19 and Grace Winslow ’18 notched the Ladies’ first victory of the day with an 8-3 win. Oberlin quickly responded with an 8-4 win at the No. 3 doubles slot. Diana Aboubakare ’18 and Erika Oku ’21 gave the Ladies a one-match lead going into singles play with an 8-3 win.

In singles play the Ladies were unstoppable, sweeping the Yeowomen with six straight wins. Oku started off the win streak with a two-set, 6-0, 6-0 victory over Mayada Audeh. Ilana Blackwood ’21 added another point with a 6-4, 6-3 win. Aboubakare solidified the win for the Ladies with a 7-4, 7-5 two-set win. Sweeney, Winslow and Annie Reiner ’19 each added a win for the Ladies.

In their toughest matchup of the year, the Ladies then traveled to Monroeville, Pa. to take on No. 9 Carnegie Mellon, who handed the Ladies their second loss of the season.

Unlike most matches this year, the Ladies went into singles play down 2-1. Aboubakare and Oku were the only pairing to eke out a 8-5 win.

Singles competition was more of the same for the Ladies as they again managed only a single win. This win came from Oku, who managed to defeat the No. 31 individually ranked Vinaya Rao 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (12-10).

Kenyon then took on Wooster late Wednesday night and defeated its NCAC foe 9 to 0. After going undefeated in doubles competition, Oku and Sweeney solidified the win for Kenyon, each with two-set wins. Blackwood, Winslow, Reiner and Kayla Pukys ’21 also notched points for the Ladies.

The Ladies have one match left in one of their most impressive seasons to date before the NCAC championship. They will face Allegheny College on April 22.