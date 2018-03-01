Track and field eye NCAC championship after Last Chance Invitational

The Lords and Ladies track teams competed last Friday at Denison University’s Last Chance Invitational. This annual, unscored meet is held near the end of the indoor season to give athletes a final opportunity to qualify for postseason competition, to break their personal records or to hone their skills with their eye on the upcoming outdoor season.

Among the Ladies who competed at the Last Chance Invitational to improve their North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) rankings was Jonah Edwards ’18, whose 27.04 time in the 200-meter dash was enough to earn her first place at the meet and a sixth-seed placement going into the NCAC Championships.

Also competing to qualify for placement at the conference championship meet, Devron Martin ’18 took second in the long jump with a distance of 4.66 meters. With her Last Chance performance, Martin earned a tenth-seed in long jump, but is also the top-seeded triple jumper going into the NCAC meet.

The Ladies also boast the first-seeded distance medley, comprised of Rosa Rumora ’19, Gillian Blackwell ’18, Molly Hunt ’18 and Gracie Moses ’20. Their relay’s best time of 12:33.11 remains a full 20 seconds faster than the Ohio Wesleyan University team, their closest competition.

Other highlights from the meet include Lily Valentine ’20 earning fifth place and a personal best in the 3,000-meter run (11:44.85). Her time earned her a seventh-seed in the championships behind teammate Andrea Ludwig ’19, who is seeded fifth. Sophie Niekamp ’21 also earned a seeding in the championship meet with her Last Chance 800-meter dash time of 2:29.76.

She will join several other Kenyon runners seeded top 10 at the meet. These include Madeline Frank ’18, seeded sixth in the 5,000-meter run, Moses and Hunt, seeded third and tenth in the mile run, and a fourth-seeded 4×400 relay, comprised of Blackwell, Caitlyn Haas ’20, Caroline McNeer ’21 and Edwards.

Other Ladies to earn top ten seeds at the NCAC championship were Funmilayo Lawal ’19, Duffy Lemire ’21 and Sutton Amthor ’21, seeded eighth in the weight throw, ninth in the high jump and sixth in the pole vault, respectively.

The Kenyon men’s track team tallied three first-place performances at the Last Chance meet. Jordan Potter ’19 took first in shot put with his 13.73 meter throw, qualifying him for a sixth-seed placement in the NCAC Championships. Tanner Orr ’19 took first in the long jump, although his distance fell short of his season-best 6.48 meters. His personal record has him seeded eighth going into the NCAC Championships.

Orr also participated in the Lords 4×200 meter relay with teammates Qiyam Stewart ’21, Kevin Towle ’19 and Ar’Reon Watson ’18. Their relay recorded a time of 1:37.26 and earned a seventh seed for the NCAC meet.

In the 800-meter run, Ben Bratzler ’21 and Ben Weinberg ’18 took second and third with 2:03.10 and 2:05.97 finishes, respectively. Both will compete at the NCAC meet, earning seedings of ninth and tenth.

Other top ten seedings for the Lords in the NCAC Championships include a third-seeded distance medley (comprised of Paul Neubauer ’21, Jackson Schorer ’21, Ethan Bradley ’20 and Patrick Ahlgren ’21), a fifth-seeded 4×400 (comprised of Towle, Ben Bratzler ’21, Weinberg and Stewart), sixth-seeded 5,000-meter distance runner Vincent Lewis ’20, tenth-seeded mile runner (Tommy Johnson ’19) and tenth-seeded hurdler (Colton Orr ’18).

Colton Orr ’18 has earned the Lords a strong start to the championships by taking third at the NCAC Heptathlon held over this past weekend. His finish earned six points, which will count toward the Lords’ score at next weekend’s championships.