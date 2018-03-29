Lords eye NCAC season title after strong start

The Lords lacrosse team started their season on a high note after compiling a 5-2 record over the last two weeks. The Lords added another win against Otterbein University last Wednesday.

The Lords’ first game was against Washington and Jefferson College. After the three-hour bus ride to Washington, Pa., the Lords pummeled the Presidents 18-1. Josh Galardi ’18 and Emilio Sosa ’19 led the charge by scoring five goals apiece. Galardi also contributed four assists and six ground ball pickups in the effort.

Kenyon’s next match took them to Ada, Ohio to face off against the Ohio Northern University Polar Bears. The Lords lost a 10-9 heartbreaker in overtime. It was a game of runs with 11 lead changes and the Lords were able to force the game into overtime with two goals from Jonah Florence ’18 and Joe Woody ’19. Ultimately, the Polar Bears went on a three-point run in the fourth quarter to take the lead 8-7. Woody was able to tie the game up with 1:37 left, but the Polar Bears scored three minutes into overtime to seal the victory.

After their loss against Ohio Northern University, Kenyon won back-to-back games against Capital University and Albion College. The Lord’s fifth game of the year was against nationally ranked Salisbury University in Salisbury, Md. The game proved to be a tough matchup as the Lords fell to the Seagulls by a score of 20-2. The Lords only took 19 shots while turning over possession 25 times. Galardi scored one of the two goals with Woody netting the second goal for Kenyon.

Four days later, the Lords steamrolled Wabash. The final score was 25-2 with Kenyon dominating the game. Kenyon’s defense stifled the Wabash offense as they only managed four shots on target. Sosa led the scoring charge for the Lords once again by scoring four of seven shots.

Kenyon continued their winning ways against conference opponent, DePauw University. Florence led the Lords, and he was named North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) player of the week. He scored three goals on 13 shots while also dishing out a team-high four assists in the game. Nick Vitale ’19 also got his name on the scoring sheet by netting three goals on five shots.

The Lords scrapped together another important win in overtime against the Cardinals from Otterbein University. Sosa and Galardi led the pack by scoring a combined six goals in the 11-10 win. There were 13 lead changes in the game with Florence scoring the game-winner with 1:26 left in overtime. This game propelled the Lords to their sixth win on the season, and their third win in a row.

The Lords’ winning streak was held to three games by the Ohio Wesleyan University (OWU) Battling Bishops, No. 15 in the country in the National Collegiate Athletic Association United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Coaches poll. The game was played at OWU where the Lords fell by a score of 21-10. Pierce Kraft ’18 led the Lords’ scoring with three goals with fellow senior Florence providing two assists.

Regardless of the loss to OWU, the Lords are in a great position with five conference games left in the season. Their record currently sits at 6-3 in all competitions and 2-1 in the NCAC.

“I think playing a handful of highly ranked opponents has been helpful for the growth of the team, especially as we enter the main stretch of conference play when every game matters,” Florence said. “The young guys have stepped up a lot as well, which is promising for the future of the program.”

The Lords’ next game will be against The College of Wooster on April 3.