Ladies tennis remains undefeated, improving spring record to 10-0

The Ladies, now ranked 22nd in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) rankings, had a few phenomenal performances over the past three weeks, pushing their overall record to an impressive 10-0, matching the undefeated record the Ladies set in the 1985-86 season.

Kenyon swept Oglethorpe University and Millsaps College 9-0 while in Florida two weeks ago. They showed equally dominating play against Wheaton College and East Texas Baptist University, winning both 8-1. The Ladies won all of their doubles matches in Orlando, which has become a common trend for the team in the last six competitions.

Their growing list of wins propelled them eight spots up the ITA Division III rankings. Now ranked No. 22, Kenyon headed into Friday’s senior game against John Carroll University with confidence, defeating the Blue Streaks with a 9-0 win. This was the Ladies’ fifth shutout win this season.

Kenyon kicked off doubles play with a quick win at No. 2 by Maggie Sweeney ’19 and Grace Winslow ’18. “We make a point to never let up at any given time during the match and make the opponent work for every point,” Winslow said. “That constant high intensity and drive to win is what helped us achieve our goal.”

At No. 1 Erika Oku ’21 and Diana Aboubakare ’18 fought tooth and nail to get an 8-6 win. The No. 3 slot faced a similar challenge, but Ceylan Can ’21 and Alyssa Moreau ’18 managed to beat their Blue Streaks opponents with a 9-7 win.

In singles play, Sweeney and Winslow triumphed in their matches with 6-0, 6-0 scores at No. 3 and No. 5 respectively. Kenyon’s winning streak continued with wins from Aboubakare at No. 1 with 6-2, 6-1 and Oku with 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3.

The Ladies sealed the shut out with a match win from Ilana Blackwood ’21 at No. 4, 6-1, 6-3, and a final win from Annie Reiner ’19 at No. 6, 6-3, 6-0.

The Ladies pushed their record to 10-0 with a 6-3 win against No. 35 ranked Denison. The Ladies’ pairing of Sweeney and Winslow notched the first point for the Ladies with an 8-5 win in doubles competition.

Though the Ladies dropped the next two doubles matches, Kenyon took over singles competition, winning five of the six singles matches.

For the season, the Ladies won 99 of 136 (72.8 percent) sets in singles competition and 55 of 73 (75.3 percent) sets in doubles competition. “For the rest of season we’re definitely looking forward to playing some tough teams, particularly at the Midwest Invitational in Wisconsin in early April,” Winslow said. “It’ll be our opportunity to improve our ranking even more and set ourselves up in a good position for nationals.”

Kenyon will look to continue their impressive season at home this weekend against Ohio Wesleyan University.