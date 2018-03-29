Ladies lacrosse sits atop NCAC at 7-2

The Ladies lacrosse team collected their sixth straight win on Saturday, defeating the Hiram College Terriers 21-2, by an enormous margin of victory during the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) opener

With an overall record of 7-2, the Ladies have matched their win total from last season, in which they went 7-9 overall, finishing seventh in the NCAC standings. The Ladies are now in first place in the NCAC, though they have played just the one conference game.

The dominant victory over the Terriers could be defined as an offensive explosion. In the win, Cassie Hudson-Heck ’19 scored a career-high six goals, while Lucy Somers ’19 and Maggie Grabowski ’20 each had three goals. The Ladies jumped out to a quick start on the offensive end of the field, scoring eight goals in the first 7:52 of gameplay. The Ladies never had a scoreless stretch longer than two minutes at any point in the game.

Off to a strong start in the NCAC portion of their season, the Ladies are preparing for this upcoming Saturday, when they will travel to Delaware, Ohio to take on the Ohio Wesleyan Battling Bishops. Alexis Redford Muang-Muang ’19 said she is excited for the next game and she hopes that it is an exciting one.

“OWU is a school that Kenyon sees a lot in the sports world,” she said. “I’d love for us to have a strong game and bring home a win not only for us as team, but for the entire school.”