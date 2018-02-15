Swim and dive look beyond NCAC tournament to NCAAs

On Wednesday, the Lords and Ladies swim and dive teams opened up the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) Championships with their eye on winning the conference en route to Nationals.

This year, the top-ranked Ladies will attempt to win their second NCAC title in the last three years, while the second-ranked men’s team will attempt to end Denison’s run of nine straight championships.

Denison’s dominance over the last nine years isn’t just due to talent. On the men’s side, the Lords have beat Denison at National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championships six of the last nine years despite the Big Red winning every NCAC championship in that span.

Meanwhile the Ladies have finished ahead of Denison in five of the last nine NCAA championships, while Denison has only lost one NCAC championship in that timespan.

A possible reason for this discrepancy is the difference in the amount of rest the Lords and Ladies get before the NCAC championship versus the amount they get before the NCAA championship.

“We did a really short rest [for NCACs], so we trained until pretty much Saturday and we started resting [Monday],” Hannah Orbach-Mandel ’19 said. “We’ll probably start training more next week, and have more rest before nationals.”

The Lords and Ladies still have a good chance of winning the conference championships this weekend, however. “We got in a lot of hard work early in the season, especially in our training trip, and in the past week or two we’ve really been working on the details to try and get ready for this weekend,” Tim Hagemeister ’21 said.

Some swimmers to watch this weekend will be Kanchi Desai ’18, Hannah Orbach-Mandel ’19, Crile Hart ’21 and Matt Leenhouts ’18 who are all top-seeded in multiple events this weekend.

The Lords and Ladies will continue competition over the next three days before concluding the meet on Saturday.

“We did a cheer before practice [Tuesday] that really got us excited for [NCAC Championships],” Hart said.