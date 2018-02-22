Ladies lacrosse dominate Otterbein in season opener

The Kenyon Ladies lacrosse team opened their season by steamrolling Otterbein 19-6 on Saturday, jumping out to a 13-2 lead in the first half.

“The team had a great start to the season against Otterbein,” captain Caitlin Augerson ’18 said. “We have an exciting game this weekend against John Carroll where we can continue to prepare for our in-conference games this season.”

Within the first 17 minutes of the game, Kenyon managed a jaw-dropping nine goals before Otterbein even managed to notch one tick on the scoreboard. Cassie Hudson-Heck ’19 netted the first two goals for the Ladies while Maggie Grabowski ’20 followed up with two of her own. Hudson-Heck lead the Ladies with a total of five goals in the match.

Otterbein scored twice in the first half, but the Cardinals never gathered much momentum during the game.

The Ladies eased back in the second half, only scoring six goals, while Otterbein put four into the back of the net in the second half. Two of the Cardinals’ goals came in the waning minutes of the match.

In the game, the Ladies put on a show in terms of offensive efficiency, taking 29 shots, 24 of which were on target and 19 of which found the back of the net. If Kenyon can continue this level of offensive performance, they will prove difficult for any defense in the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) to control.

Saturday’s victory marked the first time the Ladies have played under their new head coach, Jess Fugate. Fugate comes to Kenyon from Colgate University, where she was the assistant offensive coordinator. While at Colgate, she helped lead them to a 6-9 overall record in her one year of coaching.

The Ladies will be supported by four first years and a large contingent of veterans including their leading scorer from last year, Kat Englert ’18. Englert netted 52 percent of her shots for a grand total of 52 goals. Lucy Somers ’19 will also return, who, along with Englert, led the team in total assists with 14 apiece.

On the defensive side Caitlin Augerson ’18 and Kylie Daniels ’19 are returning and will solidify Kenyon’s back line.

Kenyon will face more challenging opponents in John Carroll University on Feb. 24 and University of Mount Union on Feb. 28.