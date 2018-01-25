Lords and Ladies place third, fourth in Wooster Quad Meet

Last Saturday, Kenyon’s track and field teams opened their indoor seasons when they traveled to the College of Wooster for the Wooster Quad Meet. Both the Lords and Ladies set new school records, and finished third and fourth respectively in the weekend meet.

Jonah Edwards ’18 was named the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) Athlete of the Week for the second time in her career this past weekend for the sprints/hurdles category. At the meet this weekend, Edwards ran a winning time of 8.13 in the 60-meter dash. Within the entire NCAC, Edwards’ time sits as the second fastest.

Edwards was not the only senior who experienced success this weekend.

Jadah Jones ’18 broke the Kenyon record in the weight throw event, which she herself had set. Two seasons ago, Jones threw 40 feet and 1.5 inches. This weekend, she reached 41 feet and a half-inch to solidify her place in the Ladies’ record book. Her record break placed fifth overall at the meet. Her teammate Gillian Blackwell ’18 placed second in the 200- and 400-meter dashes with times of 28:37 and 1:02.57, respectively.

These wins prove substantial to Kenyon’s season record, but seniors weren’t the only Ladies to leave their mark this weekend.

First year Sutton Amthor placed fourth in the pole vault and Keely Lovato ’20 placed fifth in the one-mile run. In the distance medley event, Cortney Johnson ’21, Sophie Niekamp ’21, Lily Valentine ’19 and Grace Moses ’20 placed third with a time of 13:28:63.

On the Lords’ side of the meet, 47 team points led to the team’s third-place win.

In the field events, Jordan Potter ’19 and Ifeatu Menakaya ’21 scored for the team. Potter scored second place in the shot put and tenth for the weight throw. Menakaya competed in his first official indoor meet with Kenyon last weekend, and felt “rusty from break,” but placed seventh in shot put and 11th for the weight throw.

On the track, Qiyam Stewart ’21 took third place and Kevin Towle ’19 placed in fourth in the 400-meter dash. In other individual events, Colton Orr ’18 placed third in the 60-meter hurdles and Daniel Hojnacki ’18 claimed fifth in the 60-meter dash.

Benjamin Weinberg ’18, Patrick Algren ’21, Tommy Johnson ’20 and Vincent Lewis ’20 placed third in their distance medley. Michael Picone ’21, Tanner Orr ’19, Towle and Stewart placed first in their 4×200 meter relay race. Stewart ran his first indoor meet with the group and claimed that running on the indoor track was an adjustment but he was able to overcome it for the win.

“It was a great way to start the season with a win,” Stewart said. “Our relay has a lot of potential, and I’m excited to see where we go.”

After a weekend of notable moments, Kenyon returns to Wooster on Saturday, Jan. 27, for the Fighting Scots Invitational starting at 12 p.m.