Lords, Ladies swim and dive their way to first at the TPSC

Men’s Swimming and Diving

Lords swimming and diving capped off the Total Performance Sports Camp (TPSC) Invitational with wins in six events on Saturday night in Gambier. They captured a win in the invitational for the first time since 2009.

Kenyon finished the weekend with a dominant 2,701.5 points. Carnegie Mellon University followed up in second with 1,497 points.

Connor Rumpit ’20 and Tim Hagemeister ’21 started the Lords off right foot with a first- and second-place finish in the 500-yard-freestyle. They finished with times of 4:27.71 and 4:30.29, respectively. Hagemeister narrowly beat out The Ohio State University first-year Carson Burt, who finished with a 4:30.56 time.

Kenyon also shined in the 200-yard backstroke event; the Lords finished in each of the top five spots, led by Michael Bartholomew ’20 with a time of 1:48.99.

Matt Leenhouts ’18 tallied another win for the Lords in the 200-yard individual medley, clocking a 1:48.72 time. Bartholomew came in second place with a 1:51.10 time.

Rounding out the individual wins for the Lords were David Fitch ’21 in the 100-yard butterfly and Humphrey Pruett ’19 in the 200-yard breaststroke.

The Lords’ final win came in the 400-yard freestyle relay, where the quartet of Tommy Weiss ’20, Robert Williams ’19, Reilly Shields ’19 and Fitch edged Ohio State’s team by just under 0.4 seconds to claim first place.

“Swimming is all about who can pull the most water the fastest, and after three days of intense competition, pulling water becomes rather difficult,” Doni Moffa ’18 said. “The Lords and Ladies showed up to the meet Saturday night with a fierce determination to pull the most water out of any team in the pool.”

The Lords’ next meet will be on Jan. 4 when they travel to Sarasota, Fla. to take on Washington University of St. Louis and the United States Coast Guard Academy.

Woman’s Swimming and Diving

Competing against a field of Division I, II and III schools, the Ladies swimming and diving team swept the competition this past weekend at the Total Performance Sports Camp (TPSC) Invitational. With 2,797 points, the Ladies finished with a dominant lead over Carnegie Mellon University (1,593), The Ohio State University (1,557.5), Davidson College (1,024.5), Susquehanna University (465), Grove City College (405) and Ashland University (84).

The meet, which consisted of multiple event victories and record-breaking swims, proved to be a successful three days for the Ladies. Kenyon earned first in eight of the 12 events. This was Kenyon’s first win at this meet in 11 years.

“It was a meet where we were really able to put ourselves out there and just race without thinking too hard, which made it fun and exciting,” Julia Wilson ’18 said. “People performed really well across the board, and it was really fun to watch.” Wilson broke both the pool and meet record for the 100-yard breaststroke (1:01.35), a record she set just last year. She also finished first in the 200-yard breaststroke.

The 200-yard medley quartet of Crile Hart ’21, Hannah Orbach-Mandel ’19, Emmerson Mirus ’21 and Wilson broke the pool and meet record with a time of 1:41.89. Kenyon relay teams also took second and third with times of 1:43:00 and 1:44:97, respectively.

Orbach-Mandel continued the winning streak by claiming the top spots in the 100-yard and 200-yard freestyle. Madeline Carlson ’19 was also successful in the meet, winning both the one-meter and three-meter diving competitions.

Other notable performances include Marysol Arce ’19, cruising to a victory in the 1650-yard freestyle with a time of 16:57.57, followed by Scout Wilkins ’20 (17:03.79) and Kendall Vanderhoof ’20 (17:11.94). The Ladies claimed the top nine spots for this event, dominating the competition.

Kenyon relay teams triumphed in both the 800-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard medley relay. Kanchi Desai ’18, a member of the winning 800-yard relay team, also swept the competition in both the 200-yard butterfly and 400-yard individual medley.

The Ladies will head to Florida in January to train and compete with Washington University in St. Louis and the United States Coast Guard Academy.