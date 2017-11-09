Ransom goes undefeated at Oberlin

The women’s and men’s ultimate teams, Ransom and Serf, respectively, traveled to Oberlin College this past weekend to take part in the annual Force Freedom tournament.

Ransom ran the table on their opponents, beating DePaul University 13-6, College of Wooster 13-2, Oberlin College 10-9 and Denison University 9-8 on the first day of play. Ransom was poised to make a run at the tournament title, but the second day of the tournament was canceled due to severe thunderstorms.

“It was a great way to end the semester,” Ransom captain Audrey Neubauer ’19 said. “We played cohesively and showed our improvement through the year, especially our newbies.”

Serf found similar success, going 3-1 on the weekend. The team defeated John Carroll University 13-10, Denison University 10-6 and University of Mount Union 13-0 (forfeit). Serf’s second day of play was also canceled due to thunderstorms.