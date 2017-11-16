Lords fall in second round

On a rainy day in Westerville, Ohio, Lords soccer’s National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) tournament run ended against 10th-ranked Otterbein University with a 3-2 loss. The loss followed a 1-0 win against Transylvania University in the tournament’s first round.

The lone goal of the game against Transylvania came in the 43rd minute of the match, when Max Taylor ’20 headed the ball into the right corner of the net. Kenyon outshot Transylvania 18-5 by the end of the match. Transylvania’s best goal scoring opportunity came in the 79th minute when Tyler Joy-Brandon fired the ball off the crossbar.

In the second round tournament, the Lords faced Otterbein, a team they had defeated 4-1 in the third game of their season. The Lords were without their leading goal scorer Henry Myers ’18, who had tallied 13 goals for Kenyon this season. He was forced out early in the previous game with a knee injury.

Despite the Lords putting pressure on Otterbein from the start, forcing the Otterbein goalie Collin Hoffmann to make a couple of saves within the first 15 minutes of the match, Otterbein struck first in the 23rd minute. After winning a corner, Otterbein whipped a cross into the Kenyon box. The Cardinals got on the loose ball and tucked it into the back of the net.

Otterbein managed two more goals in the 31st and 42nd minutes and went into half up 3-0. This is only the third game in the last four seasons the Lords have allowed three goals.

In the second half, the Lords began to come back in the 74th minute of the match when Woo Jeon ’18 headed a cross by Greg McNeer ’19 into the net. Five minutes later, Jeon managed another goal for the Lords, bringing the score to 3-2. The Lords failed to score in the last 10 minutes of the match, ending their hopes of a run into the NCAA tournament.

The Lordsmn, went 16-3-3 during the season and undefeated in conference play.

“We’re all a little disappointed to not have as big of a postseason run as previous years,” Billy O’Neill ’18 said. “There was still a lot to be proud of from this year, and the guys have a lot to look forward to next year.”