Lords 25th, Ladies 10th at regionals

Men’s Cross Country

The Kenyon men’s cross country season ended this weekend with a 25th-place finish at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division III (D-III) Great Lakes Regional Championship. The team failed to qualify for the NCAA Division III championships.

Calvin College finished in first place with 61 points, followed by DePauw University with 111 points. Ohio Northern University rounded out the top three schools with 123 points.

The Lords were led by Kyle Rose ’19, who finished 83rd individual with a total time of 27:10.3 on the 8K course. Tommy Johnson ’20 was the other Lord who finished in the top 100 individual races, clocking a 27:29.9 time, good enough for 99th place.

Kenyon’s scoring was rounded out by Vincent Lewis ’20, Ben Bratzler ’21 and Patrick Ahlgren ’21. Lewis finished in 170th with a time of 28:46.4. Bratzler clocked in just under a second later for 179th place. Ahlgren was the final Kenyon runner to contribute to the Lords’ team score. He finished 184th with a 29:23.4 time.

The 25th-place finish for the Lords, does show improvement for the men’s runners, who finished 35th last year at the same regional championships. The Lords hope to continue their improvement during their next season.

Women’s Cross Country

The Ladies cross country team earned 10th place at the 6K NCAA Great Lakes Regional race this weekend at Ohio Wesleyan University, which was not enough to earn them a bid in the NCAA Division III Championship meet. The event brought their successful 2017 season to an end.

Hope College took home the title with 88 points, while Calvin College and Allegheny College took home second and third with 113 and 117 points, respectively. Every runner from Hope College finished in the top 25 on the individual score sheet.

Grace Moses ’20 led the Ladies with a 23:33.9 time, good enough for a 47th-place individual finish.

Quinn Harrigan ’19 and Cortney Johnson ’21 followed suit with a 23:52.4 and 23:54.2 time and a 59th and 60th-place finish, respectively. Tate Serletti ’21 was the fourth Lady to cross the finish line in 68th place with a 6K time of 24:07.4. Andrea Ludwig ’19 rounded out team scoring with a 24:08.1 and a 69th-place finish.

The Ladies were without Eleanor Tetreault ’21, the reigning North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) newcomer of the year, who was out due to injury. This 10th-place finish ended the Ladies’ season. The team saw success much ofthis year, as they earned either second or third place in all of their previous five races.

The Ladies, led by Tetrault, look to continue to improve in their 2018 campaign.