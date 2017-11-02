Ladies finish 3rd, Lords 8th in NCAC XC final

Women’s Cross Country

Kenyon women’s cross country finished in third place in a closely-contested NCAC championship 6K race held at Oberlin College this weekend.

For the third year in a row, Allegheny College won the meet, finishing with a score of 31. Only six points behind was Oberlin coming in with a score of 37. The Ladies finished in third with 71 points.

The Ladies beat the fourth place finisher, Ohio Wesleyan University, by 35 points.

For the Ladies, Eleanor Tetreault ’21 led the pack with a third-place finish, scoring a time of 22:08.70. Grace Moses ’20 came across the finish line just over 30 seconds later to finish with a time of 22:39.30. Both Tetreault and Moses’ recorded their best times of the year during this race.

Tetreault’s season performances earned her the NCAC’s Newcomer of the Year award. Tetreault is the first Lady to win the award since Christina McNamara ’06 in 2002.

“I couldn’t have done it without the whole team there pushing each other during the race and while training,” Tetreault said.

Andrea Ludwig ’19 and Tate Serletti ’20 finished in 17th and 18th, respectively, with times of 23:13.9 and 23.16.7. This was a season-best finish for Ludwig.

Quinn Harrigan ’19 finished off the Ladies’ scoring racers with a 26th place finish, clocking a time of 23:27.40.

“I think, physically, we are already very prepared for regionals,” Tetreault said. “Mentally, we are just getting excited because I think we all believe that we have the potential to do really well.”

The Ladies’ next meet will take place on Nov. 11 when they will also participate in the NCAA Division III regional championship.

Men’s Cross Country

Kenyon men’s cross country finished in eighth place this weekend at the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) Championship held at Oberlin College, improving on their position from last year’s championship by one place.

The Lords finished with a score of 202, 21 points over last-place finisher Wittenberg University. In first place was a dominant DePauw University who finished four top-10 racers and ended with a score of 40. DePauw narrowly fended off Allegheny College and Wabash University, who finished with a score of 59 and 79, respectively.

Tommy Johnson ’20 and Vincent Lewis ’20 led the Lords. Johnson finished in 28th place, clocking a time of 26:35.30 on the 8K course. Lewis finished two seconds back, clocking a 26:37.50, good enough for a 29th-place finish.

First years Cody Bratzler and Patrick Ahlgren finished off the scoring for the Lords. The pair scored a respectable 68th and 73rd out of 100 runners with times of 28:15.40 and 28:43.30, respectively.

The Lords will compete in their final meet of this season on Nov. 11 in Delaware, Ohio, at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division III Great Lakes Regional Championship.