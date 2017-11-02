Ladies field hockey season cut short after semifinal upset

The Kenyon field hockey season ended on Wednesday afternoon, as the second-seeded Ladies were upset 2-1 at home by the third-seeded Wittenberg University Tigers in the semifinals of the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) tournament.

The loss was a disappointment for the Ladies, who were trying to win the NCAC for the second year in a row and earn another National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) tournament bid.

The Ladies opened the scoring in the first half with a shot from Katelyn Hutchinson ’18, 13 minutes into the game. Afterward, the momentum shifted toward Wittenberg, who tied the game 25 minutes in. The Tigers scored the game’s final goal with 30 minutes left in the game.

Fighting for their season in those final 30 minutes, the Ladies mustered a sustained attack until they ran out of gas with 10 minutes left. The Tigers were able to maintain possession of the ball until the clock ran out on the game and the Ladies’ season.

The season was one of many highs for the Ladies, finishing with a 15-4 regular season record and going 12-2 in the NCAC to finish second in the conference. Entering today’s game, the Ladies’ only losses in the conference were two close games to Denison University, who will play the Tigers in the championship game.

This season marks the last for nine seniors, including goalie Sarah Speroff ’18. She finishes her Kenyon career first in shutouts (31), second in goals against average (0.98), seventh in saves (388) and eighth in save percentage (.831%).

The Ladies will start next season hoping to make it back to the NCAC tournament and attempt to qualify for the NCAA tournament.