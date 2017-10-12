Lords soccer extends winning streak

Kenyon men’s soccer improved their season record to 9-2-2, as they outscored North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) rivals Denison University, Wabash College and the College of Wooster by a combined score of 7-2, notching three more wins.

On Sept. 30, the Lords opened up scoring against Denison in the 18th minute of the game when forward Brice Koval ’19 capitalized on a penalty kick, collecting his third goal of the year and 12th of his career. Fewer than ten minutes later, Koval sent in a cross that was tapped in by Henry Myers ’18. The Lords went into halftime with a 2-0 advantage off of 7 shots, a welcome change of offensive efficiency for the Lords.

In the second half, the Lords kept up the pressure as Bret Lowry ’19 headed the ball across the Denison box. The ball found Myers’ head and flew into the back of the net. Dension did manage to get one goal back in the 73rd minute, but it was too little too late; the Lords downed their NCAC foe 3-1.

The Lords then faced a tougher match against Wabash, which has an overall record of 8-3 this year.

The first half began with the Lords whipping in five shots on goal before the Little Giants could manage one. Yet Wabash still struck first in the 33rd minute of the first half. After a called foul on Kenyon, Wabash tucked a direct free kick from 30 yards out into the left corner of the goal, breaking the scoreless tie.

The Lords finally struck in the second half when Woo Jeon ’18 threw the ball in and Myers headed it in from the left post.

With the game knotted up after 90 minutes, the Lords played yet another overtime game — the fourth of the season. During the second half of overtime, the Lords found some luck as Greg McNeer’s ’19 corner kick bounced off a Little Giants player and into the back of the net, giving Kenyon the win off an own goal.

Kenyon went on to dominate the College of Wooster, taking 23 shots compared to Wooster’s five. However, despite ample chances in the first half, the Lords didn’t capitalize until the 54th minute when Myers tapped in his 11th goal of the year and fourth in three games. The Lords doubled up on their score four minutes later when John Penas ’20 fired a shot from the top of the 18 yard box into the right corner of the net.

“We’re getting some solid momentum in conference [games] and we need to make sure we keep that going in the games coming up,” defender Billy O’Neil ’18 said. Kenyon now hopes to extend their five game winning streak at Hiram College on Oct. 14.