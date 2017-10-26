Ladies wrap up season; Swanson named player of the week

The Ladies volleyball team went 2-2 in their last four regular season games, leaving them fifth in the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) at 4-4 and finishing their regular season at 14-10.

After losing to DePauw University 3-0 at home, the Ladies traveled to the College of Wooster and Hiram College to try to solidify a top-four spot in the NCAC for a favorable first-round matchup. The Ladies defeated the Fighting Scots 3-0 and the Terriers 3-1 behind Delaney Swanson’s ’19 big week to help them claw their way to fourth place in the conference.

“These last two games have felt great; we played with urgency but controlled confidence,” Swanson said. “Despite being on the road, we did a really good job of controlling the game.”

Swanson finished last week by earning the honor of “North Coast Athletic Conference Player of the Week,” a highlight in a rough junior season marred by a knee injury that sidelined her for seven matches in September.

In the two NCAC matches, she had 34 kills and 29 digs, a weekly team high for both. Swanson said that “being named NCAC is such an honor, and it means so much after a season where I have had to battle so many injuries.”

In their season finale, the Ladies lost to the undefeated Wittenberg Tigers 3-1, dropping them to fifth place in the NCAC. Despite their defeat, the Ladies handed the Tigers one of their only four lost sets to a conference opponent this season. In their final match Swanson once again led the Ladies with 11 kills and 15 digs, as Ashley Martens ’18 also came in with another 13 digs.

Other notable performances in the last four games include Jensen Shurbert’s ’18 forty-one assists against Wooster and Schuyler Stupica’s ’19 six blocks against the Hiram Terriers.

Their first-round opponent in the NCAC tournament will be against Denison University Big Red, the Ladies’ biggest rival in the conference, in what should be an interesting matchup. The Ladies have lost their last three matches against the Big Red but all have been close. The Big Red coach is also the former Ladies volleyball assistant coach, Carter Cassell.

“Our first round matchup is the perfect opportunity to show that we are an even stronger team than we were a few weeks ago,” Swanson said.

The Ladies’ next match will be against Denison at the NCAC tournament at Wittenberg University on Nov. 3.