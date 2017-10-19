Ladies’ defense holds strong

Kenyon women’s soccer improved to 6-6-2 this past week with wins against three North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC), the College of Wooster, Oberlin College and Hiram College.

Playing against Wooster, the Ladies finally snapped their three-game scoring skid with a couple of goals, while their defense continued their incredible performance.

The first half was slow for the Ladies, as neither team could break through the other’s defense. The Scots had tested Kenyon’s defense with eight shots, but Jillian Countey ’20 kept up her high-level play this season with four saves to keep the Ladies in the match.

In the second half, the Ladies’ offense picked up the pace, offering up 16 shots compared to just three for Wooster. As the offense pushed forward, Kenyon finally broke through in the 55th minute, when Caroline McNeer ’21 controlled a corner kick and fired the ball off the crossbar and into the net. This was McNeer’s first collegiate goal.

Two minutes later, the Ladies struck again when Campbell Fee ’18 stole the ball in the Scots’ defensive third and took a long distance shot from 25 yards away. The shot threaded the needle between the goalkeeper’s outstretched hand and the crossbar and found the back of the net. This added an insurance goal for Kenyon, who ended the game up 2-0.

The Ladies followed up Wooster with another shutout win against Hiram College, a team that has struggled in the season, going 3-10-1 thus far. For the second straight game, the Ladies’ offense took over in the second half, taking 10 shots compared to just three for Hiram. The Ladies broke through a stout Hiram defense in the 65th minute, when Fallon Raviol ’20 took advantage of a miscommunication between Hiram’s defender and goalkeeper. As both Hiram’s defender and goalkeeper watched the ball bounce past them, neither taking control of it, Raviol took the loose ball and rolled it past the goal line. After this goal, the Ladies’ defense remained strong and kept the shutout, aided by three saves from Countey.

Against Ohio Wesleyan University, the Ladies offense broke through in the second half and dismantled the OWU defense. The scoring was kicked off by Fee, who headed the ball off a McNeer cross, tallying her fourth goal of the season. Three minutes later, Gillian Blackwell ’18 scored off a shot from outside the 18 yard box, which she floated over the keeper’s head. Maia Emden ’19 tallied the third Ladies goal in the 3-0 rout of the Battling Bishops.

“We haven’t let a single team score on us in conference play and if we continue to find the back of the net, I don’t think there’s a team that can beat us,” Blackwell said.

With the shutout against OWU, the Ladies defense touts 270 straight minutes without concededing a goal. Countey anchors this defense with eight shutouts, allowing four goals in the 11 games that she played, good for a .35 goals against average, and a .918 save percentage.

The Ladies will close out their season with three wins against upcoming NCAC opponents Depauw University, Oberlin College and Allegheny College.