Ladies clinch 1st NCAC championship since ’06

Kenyon women’s soccer started there season with a sputtering offense and a 1-4-1 record but have since turned it around. In the following 10 games, the Ladies went 7-2-1, scoring 13 goals while only allowing three, and clinched the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) regular season title with one game to spare in the season.

During this 10 game streak, the Ladies’ defense was impenetrable, including a 360-minute stretch of game play without conceding a single goal to opponents.

During the Ladies’ final home game of the season, they demonstrated their powerful defense once again and ended with a win against the DePauw Tigers 1-0.

This marks their ninth shutout of the season. This game also marks the last home game for eight Kenyon seniors, including Gillian Blackwell ’18, who ripped a gorgeous top-right corner goal in the 86th minute. In total, the Ladies had 14 shots on goal.

After beating DePauw, the Ladies needed Allegheny College to lose their match against the College of Wooster as well as beat Oberlin College themselves in order to clinch the regular season title.

After a scoreless first half against Oberlin, Kenyon’s offense came alive with two goals in the 48th and 75th minutes.

Fallon Raviol ’20 notched the first goal for the Ladies off a long shot into the left corner of the net.

This goal was Raviol’s second of the year. Campbell Fee ’18 added what would be the winning goal with 15 minutes left, as she got on the end of a corner kick and put the ball in the back of the net.

Oberlin managed a goal in the 85th minute of the match but could not overcome the 2-1 deficit in the five minutes remaining.

The Ladies have one last regular season game against Allegheny on Oct. 28 and have the chance to go undefeated in NCAC play. This would be the first time since 1984 that the Ladies have achieved that mark.