Field hockey shoots past Earlham, DePauw to stay in first place in the NCAC standings

The Kenyon Ladies field hockey team finished last week with two more strong performances, defeating Earlham College 3-0 and DePauw University 1-0, moving to 12-2 on the season and 9-1 in the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC).

DePauw was a huge victory for the Ladies as they swept the defending NCAC regular season champions for the first time since 2014. “We’ve been working really hard this season, especially to compete against the teams we know are looking to going after us like DePauw or Denison,” goaltender Sarah Speroff ’18 said.

Speroff kept her third clean sheet in a row as she increased her lead on the all-time Ladies’ shutout list at 31 and counting. She is just five shutouts short of the NCAC record with four regular season games, and the possibility of two tournaments afterward.

These wins keep the Ladies atop the NCAC for at least another week, as they prepare to face Ohio Wesleyan University (5-10, 1-9 NCAC) and Wittenberg University (11-3, 8-2 NCAC). The matchup against Wittenberg could be extremely important, as the Ladies are ahead of both the Tigers and the Denison Big Red by only one game.

“We definitely want to get the top spot in the tournament to keep our home field advantage throughout the tournament,” Speroff said. “A lot of our competitors last year didn’t think we deserved [our] championship win, so coming first in the season with those last two wins [Oct. 22 vs. Wittenberg and Oct. 28th at Denison] will prove to them that we did deserve that championship win last year.”