Letter to the Editor

A previous Collegian article stated that Kenyon does not have civil discussion. This is not true; free speech and debate come in many forms on this campus. Despite Kenyon’s small size, there are a variety of spaces on our campus where students can engage with opposing opinions. We are associates of the Center for the Study of American Democracy (CSAD), a nonpartisan college-affiliated organization that prioritizes stimulating nonpartisan civic and political discourse.

CSAD hosts free and public events that allow students to listen to and question politicians, activists and professors from diverse ideological backgrounds. Last month, we hosted a debate between a former gun rights politician and an activist in favor of gun regulation. Our next speaker will be Joe Zogby, the staff director of the Senate Judiciary Committee for the Democratic Party, on Friday at 3 p.m.

We also regularly host Democracy and Donuts, which are primarily student-led open discussions, often with a professor moderating. These discussions occur during the Tuesday Common Hour after major events or guest speakers, where free speech and free donuts are abundant. Our next Democracy and Donuts will be on Nov. 5, after the midterm elections, to discuss the results.

CSAD also produces a free nonpartisan voter guide for Knox County voters. Our guide gives every candidate and ballot issue equal and fair attention. We contact local candidates directly and research each ballot issue to provide a balanced, informational resource. It will be available shortly. Remember, early voting has begun, and Election Day is on Nov. 3! Be sure you are informed, and bring a valid photo ID to the polls. If you do not have a driver’s license or ID issued by the state of Ohio, a passport works.

If you have any questions or want to learn more about the work that CSAD does, please follow our Instagram: @Kenyon_CSAD.

Go Vote!

Maddie Barbar ’27, Kiran Mediratta ’27 and Marielle Musick ’27