Letter to the Editor

To the Editors,

We, the leaders of Kenyon’s queer organizations, take issue with the front-page article in the Sept. 10 publication about Unity House. We believe it misrepresented the state of both Unity House and the ongoing efforts of the queer organizations. While recent clean-up initiatives were mentioned, multiple aspects of the article, including the sparseness of reporting and the caption of the photos, undermined the work done in Unity House and did not communicate that today (and at the time of the publication), Unity House is clean in its common areas, used by multiple queer organizations for meetings, and open daily via K-Card access for anyone who wishes to utilize the first floor. The previous issues that may have been at play in Unity House no longer stand. Rather, we as organization leaders are energetically collaborating with both each other and the student body to rehabilitate the space. We have already hosted a movie night with the highest turnout in recent years. To close, we kindly encourage the Collegian to craft an article that does not fixate on the past or debate the validity of Kenyon’s queer spaces, and instead focuses on their present-day efforts to come together with one another and the wider campus community.

Signed,

Yaell Urrunaga Adrianzen ’27, Sansar Batbayar ’27, Buck Brown ’29, Simon Gess ’27, Moth Hoffman ’28, Mihir Joshi Lennox ’27, Vivien Luce ’28, Ella McKee ’27, G Negroni ’28, and Charlie Singleton ’29.