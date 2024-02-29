Staff Editorial: Be an active participant in the primary elections

Ah, 2024. Kenyon’s bicentennial, the Paris Olympics… and the presidential election in November. Every four years, news cycles become a constant drone about who will occupy the Oval Office and polling in swing states and whether Ohio, Pennsylvania and any number of other states are magenta or indigo or somewhere in between. With all eyes on Nov. 5, it can be easy to forget that, between now and that fateful Tuesday, there is still another election: the primaries.

In an election cycle when both of the major parties’ presidential nominees feel set in stone, it can be easy to tune out the primary elections and just wait around for November. But if you take a look down your ballot, you’ll find any number of state and local elections that can have lasting impacts on your day-to-day life.

In Knox County, voters will have the chance to nominate candidates for county commissioner and sheriff, among other offices. Tuesday’s debates, hosted by Kenyon’s Center for the Study of American Democracy (CSAD) (for more coverage, see “CSAD hosts three debates for upcoming primary elections”), raised issues around renewable energy, policing and much more. While it can be easy to forget the ways that local politics touch our lives here on the Hill, these elections do make a difference. If federal elections are more your speed, Ohio’s Senate race could help decide control of the upper chamber — and of course, you still have the chance to choose the next potential occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

CSAD has compiled a voter guide with information on Knox County’s candidates for sheriff, county commissioner and county treasurer, as well as Ohio’s candidates for state representative. The guide is a helpful resource to begin a thorough research of the candidates up for election on March 19.

Even if you aren’t registered to vote in Ohio, and even if your home state is staunchly blue or red, your voice and your vote are an integral part of the civic process. Being an informed and active voter in primary elections is key to making sure that the political process doesn’t leave you behind.

Sincerely,

Katie, Audrey and Annalia

This editorial was written by editors-in-chief Katie Sparvero ’25 and Audrey Baker ’25 and managing editor Annalia Fiore ’25. You can contact them at sparvero1@kenyon.edu, baker10@kenyon.edu and fiore1@kenyon.edu, respectively.