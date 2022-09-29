All Kenyon students should register to vote. Returning students who have registered in Knox County before must update their address so they remain eligible to vote.

Voting is a civic duty — a duty that is the foundation of liberal democracy. Kenyon’s civic history is a rich one: the College made national news for its marked participation (that is, standing in a ten-hour-long line to vote) in the presidential election between John Kerry and George W. Bush in 2004. Failing to participate in the upcoming midterm elections is a disservice not only to our democratic processes, but also to the legacy of Kenyon as an institution that promotes democratic participation — in its history, curriculum and otherwise.

Additionally, students from out of state, particularly those from less competitive states, should consider registering to vote in Knox County. Ohio ostensibly remains a swing state, and the outcome of races like the one between Tim Ryan (D) and J.D. Vance (R) could very well determine control of the U.S. Senate. Additionally, it’s erroneous to think local races and ballot measures have no effect on Kenyon students: Decisions made by local bodies like Village Council can have a great impact on students (for example, the recent ordinance limiting parking at fraternity buildings). Furthermore, supporting an education levy, for example, could lead to better schools, which might attract potential faculty members with young children to Gambier.

For new students, registering to vote as a Gambier resident can help to further entrench the Hill as your new home. Researching the issues and candidates on the ballot can help you build a deeper understanding of the community and what matters in this place. Young people have long struggled to make their voices heard. Voter turnout among people aged 18-24 was the lowest of every age demographic in the 2020 presidential election, and midterm elections yield an even smaller turnout. It is a waste of voice to sit idly by while the community around you changes in ways you don’t like.

So, Kenyon: If you are able, register to vote.

If you have an Ohio driver’s license, you can register to vote at olvr.ohiosos.gov. Otherwise, you can print out the registration form and mail it to the Knox County Board of Elections. If you think you might be registered in Knox County, you can check your registration (and address!) at lookup.boe.ohio.gov/vtrapp/knox/vtrlookup.aspx. Ohio’s voter registration deadline is Oct. 11, and early voting begins Oct. 12.

Sincerely,

Salvatore, Amelia and Reid

The staff editorial is written weekly by editors-in-chief Amelia Carnell ’23 and Salvatore Macchione ’23 and executive director Reid Stautberg ’23. You can contact them at carnell1@kenyon.edu, macchione1@kenyon.edu, stautberg1@kenyon.edu, respectively.