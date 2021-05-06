Dear Kenyon community,

The new Collegian executive staff welcomes you to our first edition of Volume 149. Since 1856, the Kenyon Collegian has served the College and the surrounding area by covering the stories that matter most to our community. Each new year brings unique challenges and tribulations, which we will work together to overcome.

We recognize that this staffing transition is unlike anything we have encountered before; we have accepted our new roles as we near the end of this devastating pandemic that has taken the lives of over three million people. Our community has felt the turbulence of this year — masking, social distancing and quiet periods have dramatically altered the Kenyon experience we know and love. Student workers, too, are feeling the weight of this year; within the last week, tensions between K-SWOC and the administration have grown tremendously, as the majority of student workers continue their fight for unionization.

Even amidst the difficulties, there are many exciting things on the horizon in Gambier. For the first time in over a year, the entirety of the student body will return to Kenyon this fall. We are excited to welcome and introduce the class of 2025 to the true Kenyon experience, as we look forward to a fully vaccinated student body in the fall semester, a new library for students to frequent and a vote on a mascot change.

After a year of remote publishing, we are ecstatic about once again distributing print copies of our weekly issues and having the entire Collegian staff on campus, allowing us to fully reconnect and share the stories of Kenyon students, faculty, staff and administrators. We hope to help reestablish the on-campus relationships that make the Hill so special.

As we close out this semester and look ahead to the next, we commit ourselves to the responsibilities that lie ahead of us. Now more than ever, it is imperative that we emphasize journalistic integrity, and provide a platform for critical discourse. Be patient with us as we take on our new leadership roles — we still have much to learn.

We are excited to share this journey with you.

Sincerely,

Jordy, Linnea, Amanda and Joe

The staff editorial is written weekly by editors-in-chief Jordy Fee-Platt ’22 and Linnea Mumma ’22, managing editor Amanda Pyne ’22 and executive director Joe Wint ’22. You can contact them at feeplatt1@kenyon.edu, mumma1@kenyon.edu, pyne1@kenyon.edu and wint1@kenyon.edu, respectively.