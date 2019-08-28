New Kids on the Hill

Welcome to Kenyon College. By choosing to attend this small hilltop school in rural Ohio, you have entered into a storied community. Many students have lived in the room that you now call home and many will come after—but for now, you have (roughly) four years here to make your impression upon this place and to come away from here (hopefully) with a preparedness and passion for your post-collegiate life.

The Kenyon Collegian was founded in 1856 and continues to operate today as a newspaper for the College and for the Village of Gambier. We publish every Thursday and we are free of charge to both students and residents of Gambier. We are here to report the stories that matter to you, to serve as the College and town’s newspaper of record and to do what newspapers do best: hold those in power accountable through a diligent search for the truth, and provide a breadth of reporting. We cover not only the latest news stories, but also sports, arts and features, and foster debate and dialogue through our opinions pages.

Last year saw a wide variety of stories: Sisterhood’s housing woes, a loss of counseling staff at the Health and Counseling Center, changes to Kenyon’s matriculation oath and mission statement, a new protest policy, campus construction updates and many others. The Collegian was there to cover it all.

But we know that we are not perfect. As your first year of college will be one filled with growth, challenges and many ups and downs, we hope to grow with you, and provide thoughtful, thought-provoking, impassioned and compassionate reporting every step of the way.

We wish you luck as you start your life at Kenyon. We are so excited to have you!