ResLife yet to lock down privacy ensuring policy

Students should have private, locked spaces readily accessible in dorm rooms. As it currently stands, none of the furniture provided by the Office of Residential Life (ResLife) can be locked or secured in any way.

Most students have valuables such as passports, cash, jewelry and the like that are left in desk drawers or closets, making it easy for expensive items to go missing. While it may not be the case that dorm room theft at Kenyon is a major problem, a locked space would ensure that important items are secure. This is a basic necessity that ResLife does not offer to students.

For students in doubles who do not know their roommate well, such as first years, this would provide peace of mind. For all students, whether they live in a single, double or triple, it would provide an extra level of security in case they leave their door unlocked, or in the case of a fire.

While the new K-Card policy that restricts access to only those who live in each residence hall claims to provide an added level of safety, students should be allowed extra privacy in living spaces that are still so often public.

ResLife should allow Kenyon students the option to have a lockbox in their room during the academic year, free of charge upon request. Not only would this further prevent liability and possible damages to important items, but it would also grant students an added level of privacy.

