As we’re writing this, two of the three bastions of the Collegian executive staff have come down with the Krud. Once again, we find ourselves at the precipice of Thanksgiving break. However, this festive time of year is often offset by looming deadlines and mysterious ailments, all compounded by the dread of a 5 p.m. sunset. At Kenyon, festivities often coincide with academic stress. While it can be hard to take the good with the bad (especially when the bad involves the two aforementioned Collegian Krud-bearers’ senior theses), it’s important to remember to live in the moment. Enjoy the reprieve of dry turkey, reconcile with controversial family members and enjoy the coming week’s break from deadlines.

Appreciate the time we have now, because, after all, everyone knows the weeks between Thanksgiving and Winter break are when the cranberry sauce really hits the fan.

The staff editorial is written weekly by Editors-in-Chief Madeline Lawler ’27 and Mercer Thomas ’27 and Executive Director Erik Kim ’27. You can contact them at lawler1@kenyon.edu, thomas5@kenyon.edu and kim16@kenyon.edu.