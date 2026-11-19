As a co-chair of Kenyon Young Democratic Socialists of America (KYDSA), I’d like to come down from Mount Stupid and share my honest thoughts about the critique of our organization in the Nov. 12 issue of the Collegian. In that op-ed, Robbie Lifson ’27 argues that members of KYDSA are at the peak of the Dunning-Kruger effect; we are falsely confident in our limited amount of knowledge and, therefore, KYDSA is adopting radical “theories before adequately questioning them.” However, politics is more than an intellectual exercise. KYDSA’s actions are not motivated by uninformed beliefs; they are shaped by both theory and practice.

KYDSA is a chapter of Young Democratic Socialists of America, the youth and student branch of the national Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). In his op-ed, Lifson describes DSA’s platform as “radical,” and he highlights a few DSA policies that fall under its national policy program, called Workers Deserve More. But Lifson gives little nuance or context to these policies beyond discarding them as radical. For example, abolishing the Senate is not advocated for on its own, but alongside other reforms that would expand the House of Representatives and implement ranked-choice voting and public financing for all elections to create a fairer democracy. The program does not call for “destroying the standing military,” as Lifson suggests; rather, it calls for defunding the Department of War (formerly the Department of Defense) and ending foreign wars.

DSA’s policy program outlines broad solutions to political, social and economic problems, embodying the intersectional approach essential to the socialist perspective. Lifson argues that adopting these diverse policies amounts to false confidence and conflates radicalism with intellectual complacency. But DSA does not advocate for these myriad changes because of a lack of understanding. Our ideals are grounded in the real-world experience of community building. DSA and, by extension, KYDSA, know that a better world requires comprehensive and participatory political action.

In the context of socialism, theory refers to the array of ideas and values that inform political thought. Praxis is when these thoughts are put into practice. The two are inextricably linked, meaning KYDSA’s actions are rooted in its political beliefs. Those who follow Kenyon events will likely know that KYDSA engages in community support projects. We volunteer at Center of Hope, a free food market in Bladensburg, Ohio; we have raised funds for the Immigrant Worker Project and United We Dream; we are helping to plan for the Swap Shop, a Kenyon mutual aid hub, and green initiatives like the Kenyon Farm’s Food Forest, a sustainable agriculture project. Our participation in these activities is more than just feel-good volunteer work — it’s political, and we’re proud of it.

When we volunteer, we do so with the explicit goal of improving people’s material conditions. We see our involvement with the Swap Shop and the food forest as anti-capitalist economic projects. KYDSA would not engage in these activities without understanding the failures of capitalism and the need for a more equitable and democratic alternative. We are only responsible socialists if we act on the beliefs we hold.

DSA’s understanding of societal problems doesn’t just come from theoretical literature, but from facing those problems head-on. It comes from interactions with others, which expose you to their struggles in a way that academic texts alone cannot. Sometimes, the most influential forces in shaping political identity are first-hand experiences. Meeting and helping people at Center of Hope has shown me the need for societal change far better than any text I’ve read. Theory is foundational to understanding, but praxis is where that understanding is tested. To learn about societal problems and recognize their causes is one thing, but real change requires action.

I agree with Lifson that questioning our beliefs is important. But the pursuit of complete understanding shouldn’t stop us from acting on what we believe. If anything, action will only help to further refine our understanding of the world. The only way down from Mount Stupid is to start walking.

Angus Allan ’28 is an international studies and Arabic major from La Grange, IL. He can be reached at allan3@kenyon.edu.