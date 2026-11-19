As the summer sunshine gives way to the colors of autumn, hundreds of trees on campus shed their leaves in preparation for the winter chill. Starting in October, the Maintenance Department revs its leaf blowers, removing an estimated 300 truckloads of leaves each year. But despite the department’s hard work carting away the leaves, it may be better for the College to leave the leaf blowers and mowers behind.

This isn’t an argument against leaf maintenance altogether, nor is this a claim that the College is improperly managing its green spaces. Rather, the College should be more mindful about its use of leaf blowers in the future. Machinery like leaf blowers and mowers can be useful, but should be used sparingly to maintain our natural ecosystems and peaceful campus atmosphere.

According to Grounds Manager Corey Hitchman, the College uses mowers to turn leaves in the turf areas on campus into mulch. In spaces where the leaves are too heavy to mulch, Maintenance uses leaf vacuums and blowers. Maintenance then uses that mulch as an organic fertilizer for turf areas and food compost.

However, while this mulch is ecologically beneficial, maintaining the leaf cover is also crucial to the Hill’s ecosystem. Lauren Schmitt, Dorothy & Thomas Jegla assistant professor of environmental studies, explained that leaf litter acts as an insulating blanket for many of the creatures and insects that overwinter underground. She also explained that many creatures also overwinter in the leaf litter itself — a 2025 study found that raking leaves nearly halved populations of insects like butterflies and moths. If raking the leaves essentially halves the butterfly and moth populations, imagine what mulching the leaf litter does to the other critters on campus.

Importantly, the College is not ignoring the aforementioned environmental concerns as they work to strike a balance between aesthetics and ecological health. In fact, Hitchman explained that Kenyon is currently working with a native plant consultant to implement a green area maintenance plan as early as next year. But the College must look beyond the ecological impacts and consider the social experience of interacting with leaf-management machinery — namely, the noise and the pollution.

In recent days, I’ve considered forgoing my phone alarm and letting the humming dissonance of the morning leaf blowers and mowers force me awake. The machines don’t care whether our windows are closed — they announce themselves long before we actually encounter them on Middle Path. With decibel counts ranging from 85–115 dB(A), the sound permeates through the stone brick walls of Thomas Hall, or into Lentz House during my senior seminar’s writing workshops. But outside, the volume of the leaf blowers and mowers will increasingly damage our hearing over time — levels at 115 dB(A) can cause hearing damage within 28 seconds.

Fortunately, those operating the leaf blowers get to wear noise-canceling headphones to mitigate the risk, while the rest of us manage by plugging our ears while walking down Middle Path. Recent studies have shown that loud noise over 60 decibels stresses people out and exhausts their bodies long-term, which suggests that the noise of these lawnmowers could be contributing to already preexisting stress. Speaking as a senior who, like many of my classmates, is already busy enough, contributions to preexisting stress are the last thing Kenyon students need.

Even ignoring the sound, the leaf blowers still pollute Middle Path with their fumes. Kenyon College describes its campus as “one of the most beautiful in the country.” The College constantly emphasizes to students that Kenyon is a “walking campus” to be fully enjoyed. But the gasoline exhaust and kicked-up debris from the leaf blowers and mowers quickly turns a trip down Middle Path into a challenge: How long can one hold their breath before they either pass out or escape the smog?

It is important that Kenyon keeps campus safe for all students, and the department does such a good job maintaining campus that the work they do is practically invisible. But this doesn’t mean that our leaf management is perfect. The aggressive sounds and smells from these tools have disrupted our classes and commutes countless times, negatively impacting the peaceful and academically engaging environment that makes our time at Kenyon unique.

Daisy Newbury ’27 (she/her) is an English major from Boston. and she can be reached at newbury1@kenyon.edu.