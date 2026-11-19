On Sunday, Student Council voted to recommend an increase to the student activity fee from $175 to $195 a semester, a $20 increase that would be made over the next two years, beginning in fall 2027. This comes after the Business and Finance Committee (BFC) ran out of funds at the end of last academic year. According to a Student Council email on Nov. 6, due to both inflation and an increasing number of funded student groups, “the BFC will likely … run out of student group funding.” According to the Council’s minutes, spending increased from spring 2023 to spring 2026 even as enrollment has fallen. But I argue that we don’t have an inflation problem, we have a spending problem.

While the student activity fee has always been essentially a pyramid scheme, declining enrollment has put it on unstable footing. Ten student groups out of over 100 campus organizations were allocated roughly 58% of the BFC funds this semester. Instead of trying to redistribute funding in response to the shrinking base of student fees, Student Council has opted to try to squeeze more money out of current and future students so that these few top organizations aren’t required to be more frugal in their requests. This semester, the top organization was allocated almost $12,000, around 7% of the BFC’s budget.

This is an incredibly inequitable system that concentrates the money we give to Student Council into the hands of a few student organizations. Those few organizations control far too much of our money this semester. If the BFC hasn’t equitably distributed the money it is responsible for, it seems odd to give them more money moving forward. This is the option the student body has supposedly recommended.

The student body, however, did not. As many of you hopefully noticed, Student Council sent a number of emails last week requesting feedback on the student activity fee from students. At Sunday’s Student Council meeting, it was announced that only 140 students responded to the survey, which is about 10% of the current student body. Of the four options presented in its survey, the Council chose to recommend raising the fee by $20 over two years. According to Student Council President Abby Warshauer ’27, that option received just 37% of the vote. Despite this being only a fraction of the student body, Student Council considered these votes sufficient to unanimously approve drafting a proposal to the Board of Trustees for a fee increase, subject only to approval of Vice President for Student Affairs Celestino Limas and without any further opportunities for student input.

Now that the Council has a sense of what a very small portion of the student body thinks, I would think a democratic next step would be some sort of referendum. But that’s unfortunately not going to happen, because, as Assistant Vice President and Dean of Students Brian Janssen said at the Student Council meeting, “It’s not meant to be a vote.” As a fan of democracy, I think, why not? This is one of the few fees that students are explicitly responsible for setting, and it’s hard to think of a fee that impacts our daily lives more. Sending out a poll is very different from asking for a final vote, and it wouldn’t shock me if more than twice as many people would vote in a referendum as voted on this ambiguous “poll.”

Personally, I hope for a referendum, or at least a petition opposing this undemocratic increase. I plan to be around campus with this petition, which will be communicated to the Board of Trustees. With our options now concrete, Kenyon students should actually care enough to make their voices heard. Kenyon students, don’t let them raise your fees until we know it’ll be spent in a responsible, equitable way. It’s our money. It’s our responsibility.

Ziv Dueber ’28 is a mathematics and political science major from Ann Arbor, MI. He can be reached at dueber1@kenyon.edu.

The Kenyon Collegian applies for and receives semesterly funding from the BFC for expenses.