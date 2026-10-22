Students should engage civically

On Nov. 2, 2004, Kenyon students waited up to 12 hours to vote. One of Gambier’s two voting machines had broken that morning, and the line stretched out the door and into the rain. Students were still casting ballots long after the polls officially closed. This story became national news, and Kenyon still points to it as proof of its students’ civic dedication. But a line from 22 years ago shouldn’t be Kenyon’s political high point. It should be one example in a long and continuous history of Kenyon students performing their civic duty. For those students in 2004, voting was impressive given the circumstances; for us, it is the bare minimum. With some of the nation’s closest and most important races being decided around us, we should be actively taking part in them, not just voting.

On Nov. 3, Ohio has a gubernatorial election as well as a Senate election that could determine which party controls the Senate. The senator Ohio elects could decide whether Congress does its job and checks executive power, or continues to sit out. The next governor will sign or veto every Ohio election law for the next four years, in a state that has already limited which forms of identification are permissible at the polls. American democracy itself is on the line, yet almost every reputable political forecaster sees these races as toss-ups. They will be won and lost in places like Knox County and Columbus, 50-some miles down the road.

Yet, for a college with such a long history of activism, Kenyon’s campus has been remarkably quiet. We have voter registration drives and the Center for the Study of American Democracy (CSAD) hosts excellent events. But CSAD is nonpartisan; it can teach us how democracy works, but when one party becomes undemocratic, it cannot pick a side. That’s our job in an election, yet so far, there is little indication anything is at stake. Yes, most of us will vote, as we should. But why shouldn’t some of Ohio’s student voters be more involved in the election process itself?

We don’t have to travel very far to do it. Any student registered in Knox County can apply to work the polls. Poll workers determine whether Election Day runs smoothly or, as this campus learned in 2004, it doesn’t. This is especially important this year, since trouble at the polls is heavily anticipated. Activists around the country are preparing for the possibility of ICE agents being deployed at the polls, and there is no reason we shouldn’t be doing the same. Having steady, competent election workers is one way to combat that uncertainty. Voting early is another. You can help classmates make a plan to vote early in Mount Vernon, or drive them there yourself. You can volunteer for a campaign, any campaign, to support the candidates and policies you believe in. And the most motivated of us can organize trips to canvass in Columbus, Cleveland or Cincinnati.

Some things can’t be learned in a classroom. You can read about voter turnout all day long and still have no idea what it takes to get someone who wasn’t planning to vote to the polls. One afternoon of knocking on doors will teach you this. Liberal arts students are trained to know the issues and make arguments; we already spend hours every week debating issues with people who disagree with us. All of that is training. Ask any athlete what matters more, though: the practice or the game. In an election as consequential as this one, we need actors, not just commentators.

None of this takes too much time. Poll shifts are just a single day, and going door to door takes a few hours. One Saturday or Sunday spent canvassing could not only make a meaningful impact, but would probably expose you to more political diversity than an entire year of Kenyon classes, enhancing your education in the process.

Disengagement can become a habit, too, and these decisions don’t wait for us. We are adults and voters now, and whoever wins this governor’s race will hold office for the rest of our time at Kenyon. It’s tempting to treat Kenyon as a sandbox, a place to be educated and explore before stepping into civic life. But that assumes a switch will flip when we graduate, and it doesn’t. Political scientists have found that civic habits formed in early adulthood tend to stick, and so does the habit of civic disengagement. Four years of waiting to engage just concedes decisions about our future to the people who do show up.

We should be proud that Kenyon students have proved nothing can preclude us from voting. This year, though, let’s be known for what we do leading up to Election Day, not just on it. Otherwise, we could become the most well-informed political bystanders in Kenyon history.

Gabriel Schwab ’30 is a prospective political science and sociology major from Geneva, IL. He can be reached at schwab1@kenyon.edu.