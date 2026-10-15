Let’s reinstate cooperative living at Kenyon, now

This summer, I lived in a democracy. It was not as a student at Kenyon or as a citizen of the United States, but as a member of a student cooperative in Berkeley, California. By signing my housing contract in May, I agreed to complete a five-hour work shift each week. Every weekday, while my housemates cooked dinner in the other room, I washed the dishes, organized them onto square plastic racks, pushed the racks through the sanitizer and then out to dry. Above our dish pit was a poster with a photo of Paul Ryan loading a dishwasher in an industrial kitchen. “Is Paul Ryan a better co-oper than you?” asked the text above his head. The text below read, “DON’T LET THE FASCISTS WIN!”

At Kenyon, we talk a lot about defending democracy and being a good citizen: in classes where we discuss political philosophy, at Center for the Study of American Democracy talks where speakers emphasize the importance of civic discourse and when we register to vote in Ohio at a table in Peirce Hall. Yet, while we emphasize political engagement rhetorically, we lack any collective, democratic responsibility for the practical and material parts of our daily lives. As Kenyon students, we should feel empowered to make this institution a better place — one where we have real political agency. Instead of just bemoaning the loss of democracy on a national level, we should work toward creating a more democratic institution at Kenyon by fostering collective responsibility through communal labor.

Living in a democratic community requires common stakes. It’s easy to procrastinate on an essay when the stakes are low and individual. But it’s nearly impossible to procrastinate on a work shift at a co-op, because the stakes are immediate and communal. If I didn’t do the dishes, what utensils would we eat with? If my housemates didn’t cook dinner, what would we eat? Unlike at Kenyon, the social contract at my co-op was clear; I had political agency because I was part of an active political community. So I completed my work shift and spoke up at house council meetings every week, where we’d decide house rules and budget allocations. Cooperative living taught me how to live with the common stakes of a democratic community in a way that learning about politics at Kenyon never has.

Cooperative living is self-sufficient, would cost the school nearly nothing to reinstate and has existed at Kenyon previously. Until fall 2022, juniors and seniors could apply to live at the Kenyon Farm, where, in addition to living at the farmhouse, they were responsible for taking care of the crops and farm animals, completing chores and preparing food for each other. We should reinstate the Farm as a student residence or convert the underutilized department houses around campus into student food and housing co-ops. We could also institute campus-wide work shifts, where students prepare food in Peirce or contribute to landscaping, gardening and grounds maintenance. Additionally, we should emphasize self-governance and greater student involvement in administrative processes.

Democracy itself is high stakes. If Kenyon students are serious about defending democracy, we should reinstate cooperative living.

Isabella Kreidler ’28 is an American studies major from Chevy Chase, MD. She can be reached at kreidler1@kenyon.edu.