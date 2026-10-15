No more reading room

Lately, I’ve been spending a lot of time in the Carver Reading Room (RR1) while trying to finish everything in my planner. Each day that I do, I notice that my phone’s unread text count goes up while my bookmark remains stuck in the final two chapters of the book I read before bed, with a stack of five more titles waiting next to the unopened Lego set I bought during my first year. Oh, and I didn’t watch any football on Sunday. It’s easy to say that I have my priorities straight, but, by god, I would kill to read those books and build those Legos. It’s a shame I have other, “more important,” things to do.

But should it be this way? What if my priorities are wrong? Of course, completing all of my homework at a high level is commendable, but is it as fulfilling as watching a live theatrical performance or making a Common Hour trip to Hunan Garden for the lunch special (I recommend the #41; although I haven’t been since the spring)? In exchange for the more exhilarating parts of my life — like riding my bike around campus — I have prioritized conventional, professional success in the form of timely email responses. This is a regrettable mistake, and I don’t think I’m the only one making it.

Every time I lead a tour through Chalmers Library, I describe Winkler Atrium as a social hub of campus. It’s not the study space where you come to finish all of your homework, but the one where you make the choice to be with friends. I tell prospective families that this is the right choice.

Recently though, it’s been quieter and quieter. Many of my friends — myself included — are not making it to the atrium but opting for RR1, where we stare through the windows at all the other people outside of RR1 and daydream about the things we could be doing together rather than the less exciting things that take up space in our planners. While the reading room is valuable and good grades are desirable, they separate us from the more immediate joys of life. I don’t want to let what could be the best four years of my life pass by for academic success. There is something valuable that I must learn from Legos, A Prayer for Owen Meaney, sesame chicken and community. But I can’t do any of that if I’m lost in my planner. So, if I miss a typo in my email, I’m sorry. But my current to-do list is all of the things I listed above. Join me, they can’t fail us all.

Charlie Menzel ’28 is a religious studies and biology major from Greencastle, IN. He can be reached at menzel1@kenyon.edu.