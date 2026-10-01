Calling Kenyon liberals and conservatives: Let’s talk politics

Have you read an opinion that you really didn’t like in this section thus far this year? One that at least entertained you? Was it at least vaguely related to politics? Well, you’re in luck! And I have an inkling as to why you may think that — Kenyon is starving for political discourse. We’re starving because it’s an extremely polarizing time in American politics, because Kenyon is ideologically homogeneous and because we haven’t been arguing (well, or at all) enough. To combat this, my pitch is: We should have a debate. Conservatives versus liberals (versus socialists? Kenyon Young Democratic Socialists of America, are you in?) in a packed Rosse Hall, moderated by a professor, sponsored by the opinions section.

Should each team get to pick a professor to moderate? Would the questions be predetermined and given to participants beforehand? Or would they be asked live? I’m honestly open to suggestions on rules, or just about anything, to get everyone on board. Which reminds me of the inevitable objection that no conservative would go up on stage and argue in such a format. To which I offer two rebuttals. First, I just know there are at least a few of you out there; you’ve just been remaining silent and complaining about your “inability” to share your opinions. Second, and to that point, I promise you that the “woke mob” is what you make of it. If you’re right, come show us why. (Email me if interested, please, I beg.)

A Collegian poll from fall 2025 cited that 93% of students are leftist or left-leaning, but I doubt that many of us need anything further than anecdotal evidence to confirm the lack of viewpoint diversity on campus. By virtue of our limited exposure to different perspectives and arguments, we are prohibiting our ability to be liberally educated, becoming disconnected from the reality we are to enter. According to Pew and Gallup public opinion polls from 2025 and 2026, 32% of Americans believe all immigrants should be deported, 38% believe abortion should be illegal in all cases and 36% are more sympathetic to Israelis than Palestinians. I chose these issues strictly because they seem to be unpopular on campus. These figures represent a hardly insignificant percentage of our country, and yet I couldn’t imagine a Kenyon student comfortably standing by these beliefs in public.

If confronting someone who holds these opinions would offend you, that’s fine, but you’ll still likely encounter them after you leave Kenyon. Wouldn’t it be nice to have practice defending our opinions before we leave the place designed in part to help us defend them? We would learn how to engage respectfully with people we disagree with and, lest they have reasoning worth understanding, have a certain degree of open mindedness about their opinion. In other words, such a debate would make us both better citizens and students, in addition to being great fun.

I will admit that this pitch is not exclusively about the high and mighty goodness of a liberal education. I, and probably you, too, would be in it for the gutter stuff. Our government is essentially occupied by theater kids, so why don’t we bring ourselves down to their level for a bit? Pack Rosse Hall like a crowd of bloodthirsty Romans awaiting a political gladiator show, ready to give in to our worst desires, even if only for a few minutes before returning to peace afterward.

I’m mostly kidding, as this would be an entirely civil debate. Meaning, I would not allow participants to rage-bait the crowd or disrespect their opponents. I’ll ask around to confirm authenticity, and moderators will be able to shut off microphones. It just means that we will watch (or argue, as I really do need more volunteers) with a little chip on our shoulder for our team or participants. One can respectfully want to “own the libs,” or respectfully want that poli sci bro who isn’t as smart as he thinks he is to have his ego checked.

We should make it happen, and I need your help. You all know it will be fun.

Robbie Lifson ’27 is a political science major from Sudbury, MA. He can be reached at lifson3@kenyon.edu.