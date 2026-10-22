Kenyon has a branding issue: Market what makes us unique

In all of my student worker training, I have heard that Kenyon advertises itself as a place of intention. I have also learned that, in the words of alumnus and Writer in Residence P.F. Kluge, Kenyon loves the idea “that when you picture a college, you see a place like Kenyon.” That said, Kenyon’s commitment to being the epitomical image of college has given it a branding crisis. To compete in the free market of college admissions, rather than embracing our special identity that makes us Kluge’s collegiate ideal, Kenyon has sanitized its image to become like every other college.

As the College’s administration and trustees grapple with the pending demographic drop and other perils facing higher education institutions, their solutions have distanced Kenyon from what makes it special. Take, for example, Kenyon Keys, which the College is using as a tool for advertising how extracurricular opportunities like travel-embedded courses, funded research and paid internships can enhance a Kenyon education. The programming under Keys is wonderful: I have benefited from a travel-embedded course, Art, Money, Museums (ARHS 291), where, alongside classmates, I traveled to Northern Europe. Grouping together various current opportunities under the label of “Kenyon Keys” is an advertising stunt that does not add anything to these programs.

Keys is framed as a branding tool to attract prospective students, but it goes without saying that opportunities like these are not unique to a small liberal arts college. Study abroad programs abound; programs like Kenyon L.A. and the future Kenyon NYC program occupy academic calendars everywhere and internship semesters are increasingly common at comparable schools. Prospective families will look straight through the fancy branding of Keys to see what they already recognize as brick-and-mortar liberal arts programming. These established opportunities speak for themselves, so instead of mentioning Keys to prospective students, I’m more inclined to speak about the specific offerings.

Meanwhile, as Keys steamrolls ahead, the College has discontinued opportunities like the residential program at the Farm. In this treacherous moment for higher education, when the College must present itself as a desirable product, let me ask you: What makes Kenyon unique? A May course in LA under a confusing name, or the opportunity to become grounded in our agrarian Ohio ecosystem while digging our hands into the dirt between classes? This dirt is something our urban competitors cannot offer. And let me remind you, I decided to come to a school surrounded by farmland. Why do we advertise the opportunity to escape the rural environment we all chose in favor of the same urban world — LA or New York City — that many of my classmates intentionally left?

College is a time for opportunities. Central Ohio offers Kenyon students — many hailing from the most populated regions in the country — the chance to connect with rural America. But right now, Kenyon is prioritizing the things students chose to escape over the opportunities that could offer us novel experiences. It is no secret that we feel isolated from our neighbors. I think this separation hinges on the College pursuing an identity homogeneous with that of every other college in the country. Instead of being the college on the Hill in the middle of nowhere, Kenyon is trying to be the vaguest corporate image of every college. I believe that Kenyon’s key to thriving is not to become interchangeable with any idea of college, but instead to advertise the things that only it can do.

I imagine college as a respite from crowded cities. And yet, as a student worker, I am forbidden from saying Kenyon is “in the middle of nowhere.” But where else do students have access to miles of wooded trails? Where else can a fully-residential college embrace a farm as a classroom and table? It’s not New York City or LA. It’s not every other college in the country. It’s Kenyon. When I picture college, I picture the unique things about Kenyon. We should advertise those.

Charlie Menzel ’28 is a religious studies and biology major from Greencastle, IN. He can be reached at menzel1@kenyon.edu.