Virgins, Google Calendar has to go

Charles Baudelaire once said that “the more a man cultivates the arts, the less often he gets an erection.” This is what I’m thinking about on a given Sunday morning when I can’t regale my friends with tales of a misspent night over a cold plate of Peirce Hall-style scrambled eggs. The scene before you is incriminating but true — as it is, I’m sure, for many of my liberal arts housemates and classmates who have been without bedmates for the past few weeks — it feels like fewer people, myself included, are getting laid.

And that’s not an insult; being celibate is cool now. Our generation, on average, is having less sex.

You can chalk up my own romantic (in)activity at Kenyon to a looming irrelevance brought on by my geriatric, single, senior lifestyle, which will surely usher me into a decade of 20-something spinsterhood spent in an early sexual retirement home. You could blame the fact that the size of our school makes the risk of a Kenyon romance seem far more incestuous than any good sex ought to be.

You cannot say that I have no game.

What I will say, though, is this: I believe that Google Calendar is ruining our sex lives.

My go-to, liberal arts-endorsed response to rationalize my own lack of sexual conquest on campus is that I’m “too busy.” Don’t get me wrong, I am busy — I have a color-coordinated calendar to prove it. And, unfortunately, I’m not alone. Kenyon students are all “too busy,” and they all love to talk about how busy they are.

Google Calendar is replacing sex. Compartmentalizing and maximizing our time has taken the place of spontaneous fun and neutered it with this meticulously-stacked, Google-approved birth control.

In a survey, Generation Z adults revealed that they preferred a good night’s sleep and career security over sex. And, given the current state of my LinkedIn page as graduation day looms ominously on the horizon, I can’t say that I blame them for their future-planning skills.

Google Calendar embodies this planning frenzy — it’s addicting to see your whole day, week and month laid out in front of you. It is designed to favor quantity of things over the quality of time spent, and with whom. The result? The dynamic, ravenous enthusiasm I used to see reserved for sexual prospects has been replaced with a desire to alphabetize assignments, rearrange schedules on a week-long plane and, worst of all, tell me about all of it.

I hate to be curt, but it’s just not sexy to hear how busy someone is; I mean this with no disrespect to the liberal arts. I admire efficient time management as much as the next girl, but I don’t think that my sumptuous blocks of green, pink and orange (for office hours, a cappella rehearsals and occasional gym sessions, respectively) are going to get anyone in the sack. Also, let’s face it, nothing ruins a sexy time like a notification that your International Terrorism class starts in 10 minutes.

On the cusp of adulthood, nothing feels guaranteed. After all, what is my return on investment for flirting? What if my New Side crush stops smiling at me after smelling Peirce tuna on my breath? It’s easier to build up defenses for an uncertain future — whether that’s an 8 p.m. bedtime, an arsenal of 10,000 LinkedIn connections or a reminder to get lunch with a c-tier friend in two weeks — than to thrust yourself into the emotional labor of picking up your shattered ego after a romantic misfire.

Life outside college won’t be this calculated. Kenyon students need spontaneity. They may not find it in sex (and that’s okay), but they definitely won’t find it in Google Calendar.

So, tell me about how your a cappella schedule is absolutely destroying you. Tease me with an anecdote about your Chalmers Circulation Desk job tearing you apart. Oh, please, make me beg to read your hastily assembled essay for a political science class I haven’t taken. And, oh, god! Show me your brightly colored, pixelated boxes.

If you show me yours, I’ll show you mine. But you can kiss that second date goodbye.

Madeline Lawler ’27 is an English and Spanish double major from Weston, CT. She can be reached at lawler1@kenyon.edu.