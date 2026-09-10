Writers’ college creates AI illiteracy

I recently asked 12 of my fellow first years whether they had used artificial intelligence (AI) this semester. Five said no. Then I asked about using grammar checkers or generating an outline. All 12 said yes, but we couldn’t agree on what using AI actually meant. Does Grammarly count as an AI tool? Does creating practice tests? The ambiguity is troubling when the penalty for being wrong is an academic integrity hearing.

Kenyon should settle that question for us with a mandatory seminar for first years: one hour, every other week. This seminar could teach us what these tools can and can’t do, how employers actually expect us to use AI and what we forfeit when we outsource an assignment to AI. The curriculum could be revised yearly as the technology inevitably changes. The Ohio State University began requiring something similar last fall — extensive AI modules are built into the mandatory first-year seminar. Kenyon should get ahead of its peer schools and prepare students for our AI-filled world.

It isn’t difficult to see why students want to use these tools. Every major company is broadcasting its adoption of AI, and business leaders now rank AI proficiency among the skills they want most in new employees. Students preparing for the workforce should understand what technologies they’ll be expected to use.

We didn’t come here to let machines think for us, though, which is why the content of this course should be tailored to a Kenyon curriculum. Kenyon’s liberal arts education is supposed to teach us how to think. Letting chatbots solve every equation, write every paper and design every poster teaches us to outsource these abilities. A yearly ChatGPT subscription costs $240. Kenyon’s total cost of attendance is $93,090. If students outsource their work, they’re writing that check for Peirce Hall chicken quarters and residence halls without air conditioning.

A seminar can be specific in ways a syllabus policy cannot. In one session, a professor could run a real Kenyon assignment through a chatbot and show us the issues with the output. Another could feature a forum of faculty from different departments defending their views on AI, so that we understand what the College actually expects of us. That shared understanding is crucial, because right now, each student is piecing together their own sense of what Kenyon’s AI expectations are, one course at a time.

In fairness, Kenyon’s faculty have not been silent, and this AI problem is certainly not unique to the writer’s college — every liberal arts college in the country is in the same position. Kenyon has held meetings and panels, established AI-focused Integrated Program in Humane Studies courses and a decentralized policy that allows instructors autonomy over their own classes’ AI rules. Ohio State has the same policy; the difference is that their AI training is mandatory, while ours is entirely optional. At a college where students’ schedules are already busy, the vast majority don’t seek out these opportunities.

The best argument for this seminar being mandatory comes from the students most opposed to AI. I’m one of them. I avoid these tools, for the same reasons my friends and family grimace at the words “artificial intelligence”: what it takes from artists and what it costs the environment. With that being said, Kenyon hasn’t taught me how much water one generative prompt uses, nor trained me to defend these concerns in front of those who disagree. Many of those who share my views will object to a required seminar on the subject, but the seminar is as much for them as anyone else. A student who can explain why they refuse to use AI has been educated. A student who refuses because of an unexamined moral sense has not.

We came here to be educated on complex topics like this. The liberal arts are in the business of shaping our instincts and feelings into defensible positions. For now, on AI, Kenyon has left us to do that on our own.

Gabriel Schwab ’30 is a prospective political science and sociology major and is from Geneva, Illinois. He can be reached at schwab1@kenyon.edu.